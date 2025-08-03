Elena Rybakina Admits to ‘Getting Tired’ Battling Issues but Sets Her Sights for the US Open

Remember when Iga Swiatek said, “The scheduling is super intense. It’s too intense…”? That truth is echoing louder than ever across both the men’s and women’s tours. The brutal shift from Wimbledon’s grass to North America’s hard courts has left players scrambling to keep pace, and Elena Rybakina is feeling the weight. After a disappointing Wimbledon, the former champion has gone straight into battle at the DC Open and now Montreal, grinding through back-to-back tournaments. As the match mileage piles up, the fatigue is real. Elena Rybakina now opens up on her ongoing struggles at the Canadian Open, revealing the toll behind the titles.

Elena Rybakina clawed her way into the Canadian Open quarterfinals with a gritty 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 win over 30th seed Dayana Yastremska. The 2022 Wimbledon champion, who missed the event last year, is now racking up vital ranking points as she eyes a top-10 return. With this win, Rybakina is guaranteed to climb one spot to No. 11, just a couple of victories away from breaking back into elite territory.

But even as she battles through the draw, the Kazakhstani star isn’t hiding the toll. Rybakina acknowledges the physical challenges and fatigue but remains focused on her goal: a strong showing at the US Open.

Elena Rybakina stood tall in the post-match press conference, but the toll of a brutal summer stretch was clear. When asked about her physical condition after enduring a string of grueling battles, the 26-year-old didn’t sugarcoat it. “Well, of course, a little bit getting tired of my issues, but we’re managing. Overall I’m happy that I’m ready to play these long matches. I think it’s a good preparation for US Open in the end of the day. It’s only going (indiscernible) for me,” she said with quiet determination.

Since the Citi DC Open, Rybakina has walked through fire. She locked horns with Leylah Fernandez, the winner of the DC Open this year, in a punishing three-set war that saw three tie-breaks and drained every ounce of energy. And now, in Montreal, she continues to grind with the same relentlessness.

Her Canadian campaign featured a tense clash against Jaqueline Cristian, where a second-set tie-break tested her nerve. Then came another three-set test in the Round of 16 against Dayana Yastremska, which pushed her further, but she never blinked.

Now into the quarterfinals, Rybakina isn’t just battling opponents; she’s battling her body and time. Yet she remains unfazed, embracing the chaos with the poise of a warrior tuned to pressure.

With the US Open looming, the Kazakh star has already confirmed a mixed doubles run alongside Taylor Fritz. That means her calendar is only getting more brutal. But if grit fuels glory, then Rybakina might just be building something fierce for Flushing Meadows.

Taylor Fritz chases $1 million dream with Rybakina

When Taylor Fritz first floated the idea of pairing up with Elena Rybakina for the US Open mixed doubles, it sounded like a dream, until it wasn’t. “I just asked Elena if she wants to play mixed at the US Open,” Fritz had said casually back in March. Fast forward to today, and the American ATP star is all set to step on the New York stage with the 2022 Wimbledon queen by his side, this time, not just for the thrill, but also for the historic $1 million prize.

The US Open’s revamped mixed doubles format has stirred things up. Sets now go up to four games, no-ad scoring is in effect, and the final will return to six-game sets. But the biggest change? That jaw-dropping winner’s prize money quadrupled from last year’s $200,000 to a whopping $1 million. With stakes that high, you can bet the duo isn’t just showing up to have fun.

“It’s obviously like a real title as well,” Fritz emphasized at a pre-event presser before the Canadian Open. “We’re not showing up there to just mess around.” It may feel like an exhibition with stars pairing up, but Fritz made it clear, every top player stepping onto that court is coming to fight. And he knows Elena Rybakina shares the same fire.

Having already conquered Tie Break Tens together earlier this year, they’ve proven they can strike gold. “I know Elena and myself are definitely there to win,” Fritz stated with conviction. This is no sideshow, it’s a shot at glory.

But before the million-dollar dream, there’s work to be done. Rybakina faces Marta Kostyuk next, while Fritz meets Jiri Lehecka. And soon, under the lights in New York, they’ll chase the ultimate prize: together!