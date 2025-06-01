Elena Rybakina Admits to One Regret After French Open Heartbreaker Against Iga Swiatek

Elena Rybakina has really stepped it up at the French Open. She came in hot, boasting a 6-2 record on clay this year and a title from the Internationaux de Strasbourg right before Roland Garros. That momentum was just what she needed. She kept it rolling, especially in her third-round match against Jelena Ostapenko. Rybakina demolished Ostapenko in just 71 minutes, winning 6-2, 6-2! Even facing defending champion Iga Swiatek seemed promising — Rybakina had beaten the Pole multiple times on clay. But this time, Swiatek powered through and ended Rybakina’s campaign. So, what went wrong?

On Sunday, the Kazakh took on Swiatek, looking to tip their head-to-head record (which stood at 4-4) in her favor and book a quarter-final spot for the third time. She started strong, taking the first set 6-1. But in the second and third sets, things slipped away as Swiatek took control.

Later, in her press conference, Rybakina opened up about feeling physically down. When asked to elaborate, she said, “I think because of course Iga is making you play on your highest level and she’s always pushing you. I knew when I came out on court no matter the first set, first of all I was playing very aggressive. I was using a lot of energy on the serve and on these first balls.”

The three-time reigning champion finally got on the scoreboard after a lengthy service game, just before the world number 11 served out. But Rybakina showed her fighting spirit. She leveled up the second set after being broken in the first game. As she pointed out, “I knew I might have a drop. She got used to the speed of my ball. After it was just getting tighter and tighter. At some moments my serve didn’t help me much. And then her intensity was better.” But Swiatek wasn’t without her mistakes.

The Pole racked up double-faults on crucial points in the fifth game but managed to secure a vital hold that turned the tide. The five-time major winner then broke to love in the next game before forcing a decider. Rybakina acknowledged her own errors, saying, “Even in the 3rd set it was 4-4. I was down on my serve, and then it turned around. I was up 5-4. I had chances. I didn’t maybe risk it where I had to. I played a little bit passive in some important moments.”

Still, you can’t deny the Kazakh’s dominant tennis. If Iga hadn’t regained her footing, Elena Rybakina might have taken her down in the next set. Even the defending champion admitted it was a tough call.

Swiatek compared Elena Rybakina to the ATP World No.1

After clinching a thrilling 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 win in the fourth round, Iga Swiatek had plenty to say about Elena Rybakina’s red-hot form. On court, she admitted, “First set was, I felt like I’m playing against Jannik Sinner, you know? And it really pushed me so, I needed to do something to get back into the game and honestly with her playing like that, I didn’t have a lot of hopes but I just kept fighting. And I’m happy that I did that, because every game I felt like I can’t lose and up even more and at the end I was able to play my game, so I’m super happy.” Swiatek was in real danger of being bageled in that opening set, but managed to snatch a game as Rybakina fired winner after winner with laser precision.

Rybakina was simply incredible. She returned Swiatek’s serves with power and poise, standing well behind the baseline to handle Iga’s signature topspin. It was a masterclass in aggression, and for a moment, it looked like Swiatek might be in real trouble.

But Swiatek’s fighting spirit shone through. With this win, she matched Monica Seles’s record for the most consecutive victories in women’s singles at the French Open. Now, only legends like Rafael Nadal (39), Chris Evert (29), and Björn Borg (28) have more successive wins at Roland-Garros.

Still, Swiatek was quick to point out her own imperfections, saying, “Well, I wouldn’t say perfect you know? I don’t think I’ve ever double faulted three times in one game. It was not easy. But I think we both played pretty amazing and against Elena it’s always tough, it’s tough to play her so, it really gives me a lot that I won this match and that I’m through.”

Next up, Swiatek heads into the quarterfinals to face Elina Svitolina. As for Elena Rybakina, she’ll be eyeing a comeback on the grass courts — her favorite surface as the 2022 Wimbledon champion. With her current form, could another major title be just around the corner? Let us know what you think in the comments!