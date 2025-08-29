Elena Rybakina’s Coach Under Fire Over Absurd On-Court Behavior at the US Open: ‘So Annoying’

After winning an easy match against a Grand Slam champion, any player would be riding high and feeling good. However, not for Elena Rybakina. Earlier today, the Kazakh star had a straight-set win over Emma Raducanu, as she entered the fourth round in style. Not everything went smoothly for Rybakina, as the scoreline suggested, though, as her coach Stefano Vukov came under the scanner for constantly chirping during the match. As a result, he was slammed by fans for his behavior.

Vukov and Rybakina have had a strange partnership over the years. Although he has been with Rybakina during most of her successes, Vukov has faced scathing criticism for his coaching methods. He has been called out on many occasions for pushing Rybakina beyond limits. Moreover, the two even split briefly before Rybakina decided to pair up with him again.

However, that wasn’t just that. Vukov was also provisionally suspended by the WTA earlier this year for his relentless pressure on Rybakina and even saying that she’d “still be in Russia picking potatoes” without him. However, the two got together after a few tournaments, hoping that Rybakina would find her lost touch. Although the Kazakh star looks in good touch of late, Vukov’s latest controversy wasn’t liked by the fans.

Fans slam Elena Rybakina’s coach after latest controversy at US Open

Even the Eurosport commentator slammed Vukov, saying, “Vukov talks a lot. He just won’t stop talking, to be honest, even I’m already tired a little bit… even though it’s only the 7th game.” Additionally, social media was filled with some strong comments against Vukov, who is quite infamous for his controversies. An angry fan wrote, “He has something to say after every point so annoying.”

Further, another X user couldn’t stand Vukov constantly chirping on how Rybakina should play. “Can someone tape Stefano Vukov’s mouth up annoying f**king geatric,” another incensed fan wrote. Meanwhile, in today’s match against Raducanu, Rybakina put hardly any foot wrong. She was dominant right from the word go, and many fans didn’t understand why Vukov kept shouting. A fan revealed, “Elena Rybakina is clearly in the zone right now. Why is Stefano Vukov talking SO much?” Indeed, going by Vukov’s behavior, no one could understand why he behaved so today.

When Rybakina split with Vukov briefly last year, many fans felt that it was the right decision made by the former Wimbledon champion. “I really hate this bc he shouldn’t even be here to begin with sigh,” said a fan, who couldn’t understand why the two had gotten together again. Lastly, one of the fans was tired of hearing Vukov shout again and again in between the points. Frustrated by him, the fan said, “He can’t shut the f**k up for one second omfg,” making his feelings felt about the controversy Vukov had created.

Nonetheless, Rybakina should be extremely proud of the way she played today. The Kazakh star looked like a true US Open contender and won’t be a surprise to see her lift the trophy if she continues playing this way.