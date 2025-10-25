Elena Rybakina Withdraws With Concerning Injury Hours After WTA Finals Qualification

Elena Rybakina walked into the Japan Open with the calm confidence of a champion. Ever since losing to Aryna Sabalenka in Wuhan, she has won her last six matches and also won the Ningbo Open title by defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova in a three-set thriller. Her performance at the Ningbo Open was nothing short of spectacular—sharp serves, clean winners, and that signature composure that made her a Grand Slam winner. Fans expected the Kazakh star to sail deep into the draw, perhaps even lift the title in Tokyo. Rybakina even got an impressive start, but as tennis often reminds us, even the smoothest starts can lead to unexpected turns.

She started her campaign at the Japan Open with a 6-4,6-3 win against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez and then went on to beat teenage sensation Victoria Mboko by 6-3, 7-6(4). Following that win in the quarterfinal, Rybakina said, “It was a very difficult match against Victoria—the last time, it was the same battle.” With that win, she became the only player to have claimed more than ten wins, respectively, at the Grand Slam, WTA 1000, and WTA 500 events in 2025. This season has been a mix of ups and downs for Rybakina. Although she had a relatively quiet start in 2025, she has now secured two titles and boasts a win-loss record of 54-19.

Owing to her recent surge, she is now expected to jump to number 6 in the rankings, but her recent injury concerns have raised the eyebrows of her fans. Elena Rybakina was expected to play against the Czech star, Linda Noskova, in the semis. But just hours before that match, the Kazakh star released a statement saying, “I’m very sorry I can’t play today. I’ve been having problems with my back this week & can’t play 100%. I’m disappointed that my fans will not see me today, but I hope to see you next year.” Now, the question is, will she be fit before the WTA Finals?

For Rybakina, who has battled illness and fatigue in the past couple of seasons, this was a reluctant surrender. Fans who were planning to gather in anticipation of watching her signature baseline power in the semis were left disappointed in Tokyo, but many would perhaps also empathize. The tennis calendar, packed tighter than ever, has taken a toll on several top players. And Rybakina, known for her quiet resilience, has repeatedly voiced her concerns about the demanding schedule. What did she say last time, though?

Elena Rybakina shares her thoughts about the “difficult schedule“

Elena Rybakina’s withdrawal means more than just an empty spot in the draw—it underscores the fine balance between pushing for titles and preserving longevity. For Rybakina, it’s a reminder that even the strongest competitors need to pause. After winning the title at the Ningbo Open, she shared her thoughts about the hectic schedule, saying, “It hasn’t been an easy year for all of us… Difficult schedule.” Even after securing a victory in the R16 of the Japan Open, she revealed, “I’m feeling a little bit tired, of course, but I’m ready to make a last push.”

So far, this season has been a mix of good and bad for Rybakina. In an exclusive interview with Red Bull, the Kazakh star was asked to rate her season so far. In reply, she said, “I think especially the whole American swing was pretty successful. Of course, there were opportunities to go even further, but overall, the results were stable. I always want more, and I always want to win titles, but compared to the beginning of the season, it’s definitely much better now.” Rybakina believes she is now moving in the right direction because the results are slowly coming in her favor, and now her sole goal is to finish the season on a higher note and be even better next year.

Talking about her next challenge, the 2025 WTA Finals will take place in Riyadh from November 1-8. If Elena Rybakina becomes fully fit before this tournament, she will then be appearing at the WTA Finals for the third year in a row. Speaking about her qualification for this event after winning the match against Mboko, she said, “It’s great to qualify and play some more matches, especially against top players. Last week I was focusing one match at a time, and I knew that to qualify, it’s going to take a long road.”

It’ll be interesting to see if she finally makes it through to that year-ending championship. But as she departs Tokyo earlier than expected, the tennis world hopes her exit is a precaution, not a setback. Because when Rybakina is healthy, she’s a force that shapes tournaments.