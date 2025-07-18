11 Years After Serena Williams’ Iconic Celebration, Simone Biles Challenges the Legend to Her Forte

One of the most heartwarming aspects of the sports community is how athletes seem honor each other regardless of whether or not they compete in the same sport. There is an unspoken understanding of physicality and rigor that transcends all divisions within the larger umbrella of ‘sport,’ and it is this understanding that makes the culture of this community so rich and so tied to its own history.

Younger athletes are constantly honoring those who came before them, whether it’s to pay tribute to a role model or learn from someone who shared a similar journey, or even re-enact a pivotal moment in sporting history as champion gymnast Simone Biles recently hinted at vis a vis a very memorable Serena Williams moment.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, as she approached the ESPY Awards, where she won two awards for her outstanding performance at the Paris Olympics 2024, Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete – Women’s Sports, Simone Biles was asked a few fun questions about her leotards, Espy dress and handstands, apparently. Biles starts off the interview repeating the question, “If I were to challenge anyone to a handstand contest” she then makes a couple comic cracks of her neck and knuckles before answering, “Serena, get ready.” This was a reference to a celebratory statement Serena Williams made 11 years prior, so a super inside joke.

The few who had Instagram in 2014 will remember that after Serena Williams won the WTA Championship for the third consecutive season, she marked the occasion with a special treat for her fans. Serena, 33 at the time, beat Simone Halep 6-3, 6-0, when the former was 33 years old, to win the title, celebrated in the locker room by doing some pretty impressive handstands, photos of which she later shared to her Instagram.

Simone Biles recalling that particular moment right before her own Espy win brought back memories of a different dynasty in tennis, that of Serena Williams, one that marked so many unforgettable wins and the story of a legend (and a pretty good ESPY host, if anyone remembers last year!), and one very particular WTA win.

Serena Williams’ 2014 WTA Championship win and why Simone Biles brought our attention back to it

While many might think that Williams’ 2014 championship win was just another accolade she could add to her list, what should be brought to light is that it was her third consecutive championship win, and her fifth championship win in total putting her on a list with Stefi Graf and Martina Navratilova as the only women tennis players who’ve won the championship five times.

Further, Williams had just lost to Halep in the group stage of the same tournament just four days prior, so winning the WTA championship and winning 11 of the last 12 games of the match, making it one of the most one sided WTA finals since Kim Clijsters had a similar result over Amelie Mauresmo 6-2, 6-0 in 2003, was a sort of sweet revenge for Serena. This win proved that Williams still had it, which is similar to what Biles proved last year at the Paris Olympics.

And it all worked out perfect, because, Biles said this year’s nomination could be appreciated more than other years as she didn’t have competitions to worry about, “Being nominated for this year’s ESPY feels different than prior because I feel like I get to live in the moment a little bit more and not worry about when the next competition is.” It worked out perfect for Serena Williams too, and she was and always will be the G.O.A.T.