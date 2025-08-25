Emma Navarro Confesses Mistake She Made in First Round of US Open 2025

Emma Navarro stirred up the 2025 US Open pretty wildly with her win over the Chinese star, Yafan Wang, with a score of 7-6 (11), 6-3. Surviving the opening set tiebreak was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for the #10 seed. She saved multiple set points in the tiebreak, ultimately closing out the match in straights. But how did she feel about her stance on the Grandstand win?

That’s what the reporter asked Navarro in the post-match interview. It was a bit windy out there in New York City. And getting the win against Wang was no easy task. Emma Navarro stated, “Yeah, it was, it was really tough, I think. A lot of ups and downs. And definitely didn’t play my best tennis. And yeah, faced a couple set points there in the first set and just told myself, ‘Gotta be tough. I gotta keep pushing. I got to keep fighting.’”

But what helped her the most was the cheers that roared through the court as the thrill of the tiebreak captivated the audience. Needless to say, Navarro had to acknowledge that energy from the fans. Beaming with gratitude, she said, “And yeah, with you guys’ help I was able to do that. So, thanks for sticking with me though the ups and downs.” As expected, these words sent another wave of cheers from the fans on the stands.

Emma Navarro celebrates win at the Wimbledon Championships 2025

Nevertheless, Emma Navarro is all up for the thrill of the game in the women’s singles. Well, that’s the reason why she pulled out of her pairing with Jannik Sinner at the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles. But let’s hear it directly from the #10 WTA star.

Emma Navarro reveals the real reason behind her withdrawal from the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles

Needless to say, Emma Navarro was pretty excited to play alongside someone like Sinner. During a conversation with the Tennis Channel, she revealed that there was a lot of pressure on her. But later on, she decided to pull out of the team and focus on her singles matches. Stressing on her match-focused approach, she said, “I think I’m kind of a match-play type of player; I like to get matches in. I think I learn the most about myself on the match court.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But that’s not all! Navarro continued, “It’s the toughest environment to be in and the most stressful. So, I think I get the most out of myself and the most feedback when I’m in the arena.” Later, Sinner got himself paired with Katerina Siniakova. But in the end, Sinner pulled out as well, with complaints of poor health.

For now, Emma Navarro is trying her best to get a win at the US Open. After all, this could push her rankings well above the 5th spot. But what do you think of Navarro’s performance at the first round of the 2025 US Open? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.