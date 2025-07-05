brand-logo
Emma Navarro Drops Unexpected Truth After Taking Down Wimbledon Champion

ByKaeya Zui

Jul 5, 2025 | 1:12 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Sometimes victories don’t feel like how you’d imagine they feel. There are a number of games that get almost ‘given’ to the winning player on account of injury, fatigue, or whatever else, and though most of the time, these issues are unavoidable, it can’t be the best feeling to have won on any of those accounts. So, for Emma Navarro, winner of the Merida Open 2025, this most recent victory over an injured Barbora Krejčíková, could not have felt as she’d expected. 

After Krejčíková won the first set, is when the tables started to turn. Navarro was very much in charge of her game during the second set, and managed a 6-3 comeback.  However, Krejčíková couldn’t be ignored. As she was seen bending down often between points. She still managed to play some good tennis at points, but her pain was evident. So in her post game interview, Navarro admitted to feeling like this wasn’t the best match, overall.

“Probably neither of us played our best tennis.” Emma Navarro told the interviewer, “And I know she was dealing with some injuries at times, and I was dealing with whatever I was dealing with over there and yeah, I think it was really tough today, but I’m just so grateful to be playing here in Wimbledon and playing in front of you guys.”

Tomorrow Navarro plays Mirra Andreeva, so hopefully by then she has dealt with whatever she’d needed to deal with, and can win the quarterfinal match!

This is a developing story…

Emma Navarro's win: A triumph of skill or just a stroke of luck against an injured Krejčíková?

