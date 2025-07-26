Emma Raducanu and Rybakina Make Tough Doubles Call as Citi Open Heat Hits Hard

The 2025 Citi Open served up an unexpected spark as Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina teamed up to turn heads in Washington, D.C. Despite their limited doubles experience, the duo found chemistry, using the event as a springboard from grass to hard courts ahead of the US Open. Rybakina, with two ITF doubles titles and a career-high ranking of No. 48, and Raducanu, fresh off her recent partnership with Katie Boulter, looked poised to build momentum. But Mother Nature and physical toll had other plans, forcing the pair to retire mid-match, halting a promising rhythm just as it was finding its groove.

Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina delivered a statement win in their latest outing in doubles, dispatching Giuliana Olmos and Aldila Sutjiadi 7-6, 6-4 to storm into the semifinals at the Citi Open. With razor-sharp serves and crisp net play, the duo looked more like seasoned doubles specialists than an experimental pairing, building real momentum on the hard courts.

But just as anticipation soared for their clash against second seeds Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai, fate intervened. Midway through the high-stakes semifinal, Raducanu and Rybakina were forced to withdraw, cutting short a promising campaign that had all the makings of a breakthrough.

Just moments ago, The Tennis Letter shared a post in its X account, stating, “Elena Rybakina and Emma Raducanu retire from their doubles SF against Townsend & Zhang in Washington. Not super surprising, considering both are still in the SF of singles & Emma had a tough match in the heat today. It was a fun ride, Rybacanu. ❤️,”

