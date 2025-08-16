Emma Raducanu Breaks Silence on Relationship Rumors With a Bold Take

“We’re just good friends.” During the 2025 Wimbledon, Emma Raducanu had already denied dating rumors with her mixed doubles partner Carlos Alcaraz. However, looking at how well the two bonded during the recently concluded Wimbledon 2025, many fans still believe Emma and Alcaraz are more than just friends.

Her appearance during Alcaraz’s round of 16 encounter at Queen’s Club and Wimbledon’s R16 further sparked their dating rumors. Earlier this year, after the US Open paired them together, the 5-time Grand Slam champion also inked a deal with Evian, the $10.5 billion mineral water brand that Raducanu is already associated with. Now, with the US Open right around the corner, Raducanu was once again asked if anything is going on between her and Alcaraz. This time, though, the Brit shut down the speculation by refusing to discuss her private life.

“I know, I know,” she said during an interaction with The Guardian on August 15.“I guess it comes with the territory, people being so curious. I think they’re more curious about this news than any tennis results and tennis news.” The 2021 US Open champ had to make things clear that she’s not interested anymore in paying heed to such noises. “I just keep to myself, my private life to one side. It’s always funny when people try to find something out, but I try not to read into it so much.” And as the US Open nears, her focus on the game is visible, thanks to her remarkable form.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Image Credits: Wimbledon/Instagram

AD

Emma Raducanu‘s 2025 season has been mostly underwhelming when it comes to making a lasting impression at WTA events. At the start of the year, she was losing in the first rounds quite frequently. But then the Brit found a ray of hope in coach Mark Petchey ahead of the Miami Open campaign in March.

Following her Wimbledon run, which ended with a close defeat against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Raducanu’s form has been stellar to say the least. At the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., she succeeded in reaching the semis before losing to Anna Kalinskaya. Earlier this week, she was showing promising signs once again at the Cincinnati Open. Despite her second-round defeat against Sabalenka, again, she gave the World No. 1 a run for her money.

After Sabalenka snatched the first set, the Brit made a sensational return and took the next one. Then, in the decider, she forced the result into a tie-break before eventually losing with a close margin. Even the three-time major winner admitted that Raducanu pushed her to the edge. “I looked at Emma, and she was like pumped. She was like ready to play the next point. And I was there like still trying to recover my breath.” Owing to the recent resurgence, the Brit will feel a much-needed morale boost ahead of the big challenge in New York.

There’s bound to be more buzz and speculation when Emma takes the court alongside her longtime friend Carlos Alcaraz. The pair will be up against 15 other teams, all chasing the title and a $1 million prize. Considering her recent campaigns at the US Open have been forgettable, do you think the Brit will be able to leave a mark this time?