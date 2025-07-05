Emma Raducanu Calls Out Wimbledon Over ‘Disappointing’ Change After Aryna Sabalenka Epic

This year, line judges vanished from the iconic lawns of Wimbledon as AI-powered electronic calls took over, aligning SW19 with Melbourne, New York, and the ATP Tour, while Paris still holds on to the human eye. The move, driven by the pursuit of razor-sharp accuracy, stripped away one of the sport’s most enduring visuals. But with every leap forward, there’s turbulence. For Emma Raducanu, that change hit hard. Now, having bowed out of Wimbledon this year after her intense battle with Aryna Sabalenka, Emma Raducanu is once again calling out the latest change at the All England Club, hinting that the adjustment may have cost her the tournament.

At just 22, Emma Raducanu pushed the 3-time GS champion and top seed Aryna Sabalenka to the edge, before falling 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 in a fiery showdown. But the tension didn’t end on the court. In the aftermath, during her post-match press conference, Raducanu faced questions about the tournament’s bold new move, AI line calling. The 2021 US Open champion was visibly dissatisfied with a call midway through the first set of her match against Sabalenka, and was seen speaking to the chair umpire about it.

“I mean that call that was like for sure out. It’s kind of, you know, disappointing, you know, the tournament here that the calls can be so wrong, but you know, for the most part, they’ve been okay,” she added. “It’s just like I’ve had a few in my other matches, too, that have been very wrong. So yeah, I don’t know. Hopefully, they can kind of fix that.” It wasn’t just frustration; it was a call for refinement in a system not yet as precise as promised.

