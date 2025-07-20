Emma Raducanu Faces Brutal Washington Return With Naomi Osaka and Emma Navarro Lurking

Emma Raducanu doesn’t have it easy. Seems like the 2025 season is just not relenting in giving her a breather. As if Wimbledon wasn’t enough to test her levels, the next challenge on the hard court in Washington, D.C., is going to be anything but a breeze. Apart from the Miami Open, where she reached the quarters back in March, the 22-year-old hasn’t really been very impressive in most of her appearances this year. Now, the 2021 US Open champion is set for a rugged draw going into the Citi Open next week. But who will she possibly face?

The draw for the Citi Open is out. Take a wild guess. Who is Raducanu pitted against to begin with? Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk – a very competitive and formidable opponent. But guess what? If the Brit clears this hurdle – no easy task – she will have to get past Japan’s four-time slam queen Naomi Osaka in the second round. Let’s assume she bests Osaka, the nefarious journey continues for Raducanu, unwinding further. In the quarterfinals, there’s a strong chance that she may end up facing American star and World No.11 Emma Navarro. Talk about hurdles. Unfortunately they won’t cease for the Brit even if she bests Navarro somehow.

After clearing the QF stage, Raducanu will have to push herself even further in order to win against a likely opponent between Danielle Collins, Clara Tauson, or Magda Linette in the semis. Doesn’t matter who comes between these three, they will give a hard time to the British star. But the biggest threat lies at the end eventually. Assuming Raducanu manages to reach the summit clash, she’s very likely to face either Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, or Sofia Kenin.

While Rybakina is set to play in her maiden Citi Open campaign, no one can deny her potential on hard court. Yes, she didn’t really impress much at the Wimbledon this month but she’s always a strong opponent on any given day. But it’s the other possibility that may pose a larger threat for Raducanu. In case she ends up playing Pegula, the latter may turn the battle into a nightmare for her. Major reason?

Well, the American happens to be a former Citi Open winner already. Being a veteran at the WTA 500 event, she’s clinched the trophy back in 2019. During that edition, she bested Camila Giorgi in the final with a score line of 6-2, 6-2. Moreover, Pegula has also made it to the semis twice. In short, her appearance in the final this season won’t be a good sign for Raducanu. But guess what?

While her singles journey is looking slight tricky in Washington D.C., the doubles campaign may bring massive relief for the 22-year-old. Guess who’s Raducanu’s partnering with at the WTA 500 tournament? None other than her supposed singles rival who may face her in the final encounter.

Emma Raducanu joins her possible final opponent at the Citi Open

Emma Raducanu has teamed up with none other than Elena Rybakina. Yes, the two WTA pros are set to play doubles together next week at the Citi Open. It will be a really interesting situation for fans to say the least. Especially considering the possibility of them meeting face-to-face in their respective singles campaign.

Speaking of the doubles scenario, however, Raducanu and Rybakina will kick off their journey on July 22 in Washington D.C. They will be up against the pair of Olivia Nicholls and Tereza Mihalíková.

For the uninitiated, both Raducanu and Rybakina will also appear in the US Open mixed doubles event next month. Hence, playing doubles at the Citi Open together may prove helpful in more ways than one. In New York, the Brit will join five-time slam champion Carlos Alcaraz.

On the other hand, the 2022 Wimbledon queen will play alongside American star Taylor Fritz. What do you have to say about the unexpected partnership of Raducanu and Rybakina in Washington D.C? Will this collaboration prove successful eventually? Let us know in the comments below.