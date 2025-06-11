Emma Raducanu Makes Feelings Clear as 52YO Outdated Grass Divide Shatters at Queen’s

Since 1973, the Queen’s Club Championships have been solely an ATP event. But last year, in a ground-breaking deal, it was announced that a WTA 500 tournament in Barons Court would be played before the men’s event, which starts on June 16. Talking about this initiative, the former British tennis star who is also the tournament director here, Laura Robson, said, “It’s going to be really great for all the players involved. You’ve got a brand new tournament, at the WTA 500 level, and it’s on the most perfect grass courts. That’s how I’ve sold it to the players.” Tennis stars like the reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, Madison Keys (2025 AO champion), Elena Rybakina (former Wimbledon champion), Qinwen Zheng, and even the local favorite, Emma Raducanu, will feature in this tournament. What does Raducanu have to say about seeing the women take center stage on these pristine grass courts for the first time in 52 years?

Interestingly, it was also announced that the club’s 10,000-capacity stadium court will be renamed to honor the five-time Queen’s singles champion and one of the biggest supporters of women’s tennis, Andy Murray. Previously, it was simply known as the “Centre Court” but now it has been renamed as the “Andy Murray Arena“.

Speaking on this move, Emma Raducanu said, “It’s incredibly special, I saw the arena. It’s amazing what Andy [Murray] has achieved here, and in general, his career with Wimbledon. He’s such an inspiration to all of us. To see him open up this court was immense yesterday. For us girls to have a tournament here finally, after watching the men play on TV, is really nice.”

Interesting Fact: Women last played at Queen’s in 1973 when Soviet star Olga Morozova beat Evonne Goolagong Cawley in the final, 6-2, 6-3.

Andy Murray is hailed as one of the greatest tennis players in the history of British sports. However, this wasn’t the first time, that Emma Raducanu was seen showcasing her admiration for the two-time (2013,2016) Wimbledon champion. For example, last year during an interview at Wimbledon, she said, “When I think of Wimbledon, I think of Andy. Because growing up, that was the generation, the hero that I would look up to.” So, the stadium court getting renamed after his name is just a tribute to celebrate what Murray has done for the British tennis, and Raducanu’s reaction to the same is just a reflection of her fandom.

Recently, Emma Raducanu has also gotten off to a winning start in this tournament in both singles and doubles events. What was her reaction after the match, though?

“I was quite locked in today” – Emma Raducanu’s first reaction to her win against Cristina Bucsa

Before entering this tournament, Emma Raducanu revealed that she was unsure about how her body would hold up to the rigors of the grass court session after suffering yet another spasm in training. She said, “Of course, I want to win this tournament, like every tournament, but especially when it’s at home. But my expectations are pretty low, because I played points for the first time today, and I’ve had maybe two or three days on the grass courts, so it’s not been much.“

The 2025 season has been full of ups and downs for the Brit! Raducanu had an outstanding campaign earlier this year at the Miami Open, where she reached the QF. However, on clay, she failed to leave an impact and was defeated by Iga Swiatek in the second round of the French Open. However, despite that disappointing exit, Emma Raducanu claimed she doesn’t feel demotivated and instead, she feels like, since Miami, she has really started to build some momentum compared to where she came from at the start of the year.

She started her campaign here, partnering with her compatriot Katie Boulter in the doubles event. The Brits defeated Jiang Xinyu and Wu Feng-Hsein in their first match by 6-4,6-2. Following that win, Emma Raducanu managed to take revenge on the Spaniard, Cristina Bucsa, by defeating her by 6-1,6-2 in the 32 of the singles event. (Previously, Bucsa had defeated Raducanu by 5-7,7-5,7-5 in the 2025 Singapore Open).

After this convincing victory, Emma Raducanu said, “I must say I was quite locked in today. I’m very pleased with my performance. I was a little bit nervous for sure at the beginning, it was my first time playing on this court, in Queens in London. The support was incredible.” However, having said that, she also admitted, “I’m still trying to find my groove on this surface, there are certain shots that I feel like I’m still a little bit late on, so I’m working on that.”

Raducanu’s best record at Wimbledon has been reaching the fourth round twice (2021,2024). Do you think she can get some wins under her belt at the Queen’s Club Championships and be a real contender in her Home Slam?