Emma Raducanu Makes Honest US Open Swing Admission as Citi Open Spark Fuels Quiet Mission

Emma Raducanu had started the 2024 season outside the world’s top 300, but now she has gone up to 32 in the Live WTA Ranking. Previously, in an interview with SkySports, Tim Henman had said the world’s top 30 is a “completely realistic” target in 2025 for Raducanu if she can stay injury-free. Now, perhaps she’s inches closer to fulfilling that target. But talking about setting targets for herself, her sole target for this season was to play more matches than she did in the 2024 season, and guess what?

She has already played 35 matches this season and won 21 out of them. In fact, during a recent interview at the Citi Open, she was informed about her incredible winning streak (winning 8 out of the last 11 matches) and was also told about her reaching her highest ranking in almost three years. Highlighting all these stats, the 2021 US Open champion was then asked about her expectations at the US Open swing. Replying to that, Emma Raducanu said, “It sounds great when you say that. It’s been a lot of hard work, a long time struggling. I’m just really pleased to kind of pick up this form, this momentum, this confidence.”

Further on, she went on to add that she is happy to spend each day practising and improving with every match. “It takes some pressure off the result, so then that’s when the results come, it’s kind of ironic. So, I’m really pleased and I guess my goal is to keep enjoying each day and winning as many as possible and creating the streak that I was kind of talking about, but yeah, obviously ranking-wise…”

Emma Raducanu has now booked her place in the SF of the Citi Open for the very first time in her career with a hard-fought 6-4,7-5 triumph over the Greek star Maria Sakkari. Her impressive performances in the last few months have now made her the new British number one, but she really had to overcome a lot of hurdles in this match against Sakkari.

Temperatures soared up to 36°C, and during the match, there was a moment when we saw Raducanu calling the physio onto the court to have a check. What did Raducanu say about her incredible fight amid tough conditions in Washington?

Emma Raducanu shares her thoughts on a hard-fought battle against the former world number 3

With a win against Maria Sakkari, Emma Raducanu has now taken the H2H record to 4-0. It has been a sheer dominance of the Brit against Sakkari. In the first set of this match, Raducanu was broken in her first service game, but later on, after a close fight, the Brit got a lead of 4-3. However, Sakkari managed to pull things back on track and leveled it at 4-4. However, despite a strong fight, Sakkari failed to seal the first set, and Raducanu wrapped it up at 6-4. Even in the second set, we saw a similar gritty performance from these two.

But Raducanu somehow managed to bring this in her favor as well. In the first match, she defeated Marta Kostyuk, and then in the second match, she outclassed the former world number one, Naomi Osaka; now she does the same with the former world number 3. Interestingly, Emma Raducanu is yet to drop a set in this tournament. What did she say after the match, though?

“It was brutal today, thanks to everybody for coming out and sitting in the heat. If you don’t have the abilities, your body will fail you, but at some point, it becomes mental. The first set was over an hour, it was mental. You have to enjoy suffering, as bad as that sounds, and leave it all out on the court until you drop,” said the Brit.

Talking about her performance in this match, she said she believes that she has been building some confidence ever since making that QF run at Miami earlier this year. “I’m really pleased today, I think Maria played a really good match, and I think these conditions suit the jumpiness of her game, and I’m really happy that I toughed it out,” said Raducanu. Despite all the setbacks featuring her constant injury concerns and lack of form in the past few years, Raducanu has shown a fair bit of resilience this season so far. She’s now eyeing her first title since her 2021 US Open triumph. Can she do it at Washington, D.C., though?