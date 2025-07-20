Emma Raducanu Makes Surprise Doubles Call With Ex-Wimbledon Champ in Washington

The grass is gone, the grit is back, say hello to the blazing North American hard-court summer swing: six fiery tournaments in seven relentless weeks, all roads leading to the grand crescendo at the US Open. It’s the surface that carved Emma Raducanu’s name in golden letters when she stunned the world by winning the 2021 US Open, toppling Leylah Fernandez in a final for the ages. And while her last doubles appearance ended in a quarterfinal exit at the HSBC Championship alongside Katie Boulter, Raducanu is turning heads again, this time, charging into Washington’s Mubadala Citi DC Open with an ex-Wimbledon champion, chasing doubles glory under the capital’s lights.

The 2025 Citi DC Open WTA draw has dropped, and a compelling storyline unfolds with it. Emma Raducanu is set for a chance at redemption as she prepares to open her Washington campaign against Marta Kostyuk, the Ukrainian who handed her a stinging 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 defeat at the Madrid Open earlier this year. It’s a must-watch showdown, with Raducanu trailing 2-1 in their head-to-head.

The WTA 500 event marks the crucial first step in the North American hard-court gauntlet, a battleground where form is sharpened for the season’s final major, the US Open. Last year, Raducanu made a spirited run to the quarterfinals before falling to Paula Badosa in a tight three-setter. This year, she’s back with vengeance on her mind.

But singles isn’t the only buzz surrounding the Brit. Raducanu’s surprise partnership with ex-Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has tongues wagging. The pairing is as electric as it is unexpected, two Grand Slam queens navigating the same rocky terrain, both hungry to break free from the “one-and-done” club that still holds the likes of Marketa Vondrousova, Sofia Kenin, and Bianca Andreescu. Coco Gauff recently broke that mold, proving that lightning can strike twice. And now, Raducanu and Rybakina aim to follow suit, starting with a powerful statement in Washington.

via Reuters Tennis – Champions Tennis – The Royal Albert Hall, London, Britain – November 28, 2021 Britain’s Emma Raducanu reacts during her match against Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse REUTERS/Tony Obrien

Adding fuel to the fire, whispers have turned to confirmation: Raducanu and Rybakina plan to play mixed doubles at the US Open, with Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz as their respective partners.

But before New York lights up, it’s DC that gets first dibs. The duo will open their doubles journey against No.4 seeds Tereza Mihalikova and Olivia Nicholls on July 22nd, a matchup that could set the tone for a seismic summer shift.

