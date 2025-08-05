Emma Raducanu Makes Surprising Move as Mark Petchey’s Role Shifts Before US Open

Coaching changes have become pretty much a theme in British tennis star Emma Raducanu’s career. Previously, we saw her hire seven coaches in under four years. Barely settling with one mentor before moving on to another, Raducanu’s revolving door of coaches has often sparked widespread debate in the tennis world, raising questions about consistency, long-term strategy, and the challenges of navigating sudden fame (which she gained after winning the 2021 US Open).

Since January, following Nick Cavaday’s departure from her team due to his health concerns and a brief trial with Vladimir Platenik, Emma Raducanu had navigated the tour without a full-time coach. However, during the 2025 Miami Open, she brought in some familiar faces in her team. Speaking about her partnership with Jane O’Donoghue and Mark Petchey, she described them as “really good people around me who I trust.” She revealed that she feels “comfortable” working with Petchey, and after her successful campaign at the Miami Open (where she reached the QF), Raducanu was even spotted training with Petchey for almost 10 days in Los Angeles. After that, Raducanu made a couple of long runs at the HSBC Championships (QF) and the Citi Open (SF) as well. Amid all these, she has now added a new member to her team.

According to several reports, Emma Raducanu has confirmed Francisco Roig as her new coach. Roig has previously worked with Rafael Nadal for almost 18 years, as he was the number 2 coach to ‘Uncle Toni’ Nadal. His most recent stint was with Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, which lasted for almost a year (2022-2023). Although Raducanu recently teamed up with Petchey, the TV commentator had no intention of a permanent association. Hence, Raducanu was looking for someone who could be with her for most of the time. According to renowned journalist Matthew Lambwell, her partnership with Roig would begin from the upcoming Cincinnati Open, and the association will extend at least until the end of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, this doesn’t mean that she has parted ways with Mark Petchey now. Andy Murray’s former coach will continue working in her team, but as per the reports, he will now take up the role of an advisor. That’s something which we’ve seen Petchey speculating in the past as well.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

For Emma Raducanu, the definition of an “ideal coach” means someone with a good work ethic and a genuine passion and enthusiasm for what they do. Former ATP pro Jim Courier previously spoke about why Mark Petchey’s influence could be the turning point in Emma Raducanu’s career.

Speaking about her partnership with Petchey, American legend Andy Roddick had previously labeled it as a “great fit“, but having said that, he also raised a concern, saying Raducanu’s history of frequent coaching changes might make it challenging to attract a long-term, top-tier coach. But now, since she has managed to find one, can Raducanu get the success she wants at the North American hard-court swing?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Emma Raducanu faces an early exit at the 2025 Canadian Open

Currently ranked 33rd in the world, Emma Raducanu has a win-loss record of 23-16 this season. Although she started the North American hard court swing with an impressive run at the Citi Open, she went down to America’s Amanda Anisimova in the R32 of the Canadian Open by 2-6,1-6. The Brit had won both of their previous meetings, but in this match, she rarely looked like extending that lead as she held her serve just once in either set. Anisimova hit 29 winners to Raducanu’s five. Emma Raducanu had committed 22 unforced errors in this match.

However, after this match, Amanda Anisimova said, “Emma is such a tough player and she is in such good form. We have had a lot of tough battles, so I’m just happy to be through this one, but it’s not easy playing her.” With this defeat, Emma Raducanu is now facing an uphill battle to secure a seeded position at the US Open.

She needs to have a long run at the Cincinnati Open to have a chance to break into the Top 32 of the rankings and secure a seeding for the 2025 US Open. So, for Raducanu, reaching at least the QF of this tournament would be the goal. Francisco Roig has helped Rafael Nadal win 22 major titles, and he brings deep technical knowledge and experience at the top level. For Emma Raducanu, the biggest challenge in recent times has been finding consistency amid her constant injury concerns. With Roig on board, Raducanu now aims to combine technical development with mental strength.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Talking about Emma Raducanu, British legend, Tim Henman recently said, “What is success? It is for her to get back into the top 30 or maybe the top 10? It’s about being the best version of yourself and maximizing your potential.” Do you think Roig can help her maximize her potential at the 2025 Cincinnati Open?