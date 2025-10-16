Emma Raducanu Makes Tough Decision as Grueling Season Takes Toll on Her Health

Coming into the 2025 season, Emma Raducanu had her priorities straight. The British No.1 had been battling recurring injuries since she stunned the world with her 2021 US Open victory. But this year, despite back issues and illness, she showed real progress. She reached the third round at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. She also made impressive deep runs: A quarterfinal in Miami, another at Queen’s Club, and a semifinal in Washington, D.C. While a title still eludes her, Raducanu isn’t done chasing the dream. Yet with injury concerns still piling up, the Briton might need to ease off the gas for a while.

After early exits in Korea, China, and Wuhan, things worsened at the Ningbo Open. During her first-round match with Ann Li in Wuhan last week, she needed her blood pressure checked and eventually retired while trailing 6-1, 4-1 on a brutal, humid day. At Ningbo, it was déjà vu as the doctor was called again, and Raducanu fell in three sets to Chinese wildcard Zhu Lin in the opener.

Now, as the BBC reports, Emma Raducanu has decided to pull the plug on her 2025 season. The 22-year-old, originally set to compete in Tokyo and Hong Kong, will fly home to recover and gear up for 2026 instead. She plans to start fresh with coach Francisco Roig, with whom she’s agreed to continue next season. A training block is already planned for the end of the year.

It’s been a bittersweet ride for the Brit. She showed glimpses of her best this season, grabbing 28 wins and making the semi-finals in Washington. Her standout moment came at the Miami Open in March, where the British No.1 reached the quarter-finals of the WTA 1000, beating eighth seed Emma Navarro before losing a tight three-set battle to world No.4 Jessica Pegula. The question now: How big of a comeback can she make in 2026? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, Emma isn’t the only one feeling the grind of the tour. The WTA season has been relentless, and plenty of players are feeling the toll. Daria Kasatkina called time on her 2025 campaign, announcing the news just last week. The 28-year-old made headlines earlier in March when she switched nationality from Russia to Australia after speaking out against her country’s LGBTQ+ laws and the war in Ukraine. It’s been a tough year for her, with no titles and a 19-21 record.

Kasatkina admitted that the emotional weight of her nationality change took a toll, especially since she hasn’t seen her father in four years. “I’ve been far from fine for a long time and, truth be told, my results and performances show that,” she wrote in a heartfelt statement. “I am at breaking point and sadly I am not alone.” Her honesty struck a chord, showing just how mentally draining this sport can be.

Elina Svitolina also decided to call it a season. The former world No.3 shared on social media that her run at the Billie Jean King Cup last week would be her final tournament of the year. “I’m giving myself the space I need to heal and recharge,” Svitolina wrote on Instagram, “instead of forcing it, and when I step back on the court, I want to fight with everything I’ve got and put my best self on the court for the fans, for the game, and for myself.” It was an emotional farewell for the Ukrainian star, who’s hoping time away will reignite her fire. Even Madison Keys, who lifted the 2025 Australian Open trophy, is slowing things down. Joining the voices on tour towards the hectic schedule.

WTA pro echoes Emma Raducanu’s struggles on the tour

After hearing about Svitolina and Kasatkina ending their seasons early, Madison Keys decided to share her thoughts on The Player’s Box Podcast. She laughed it off, saying, “I feel like it’s not that early! I dip out this time of year every year. It’s like, ‘see you in January, guys!’” Classic Keys: honest, lighthearted, and refreshingly real about the relentless tennis grind.

With players required to compete in all four Grand Slams, ten WTA 1000s, and six WTA 500s, the schedule barely leaves time to breathe. Punishments for skipping events range from ranking point deductions to hefty fines. That’s nearly eleven months of constant travel across continents, fighting jetlag, adjusting to new time zones, and trying to stay healthy through it all.

She went on to explain just how tough the tour really is. “It’s a long year, especially if you play like all of the weeks,” she said. “I think, for whatever reason, it’s not like we have to play more tournaments, but because a lot of the events have gone to two weeks, it’s more weeks that you are not at home, you are at tournaments, there is more downtime in between tournaments, and I think there is more stress. [It’s like] if I lose early, what am I going to do for the next 10 days because I have a really long time?” The grind never stops, and Keys made it clear that even top players feel the weight of it.

Now, with both Keys and Emma Raducanu winding down their seasons, the break couldn’t come at a better time. Although Keys will still be competing at the WTA Finals, Raducanu is set to play the Miami Invitational in December. What do you think? Will they come back stronger? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!