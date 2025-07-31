Emma Raducanu & Nick Kyrgios React as Ex-Wimbledon Finalist Bids Goodbye to Tennis at Canadian Open

“I want to make it like a celebration, not a funeral, and see everybody.” When Eugenie Bouchard first announced her retirement from professional tennis two weeks ago, the 31-year-old had a clear head. She didn’t want a teary-eyed farewell, but one filled with joy and celebration. Earlier this week, her first-round win in Montreal made it look like Bouchard was back in her prime form, like her early days. But the former World No.5 knew that the time to hang up the racket was fast approaching. And it finally did on Wednesday night. She gave it her all and entertained the crowd for one last time.

Bouchard played her last WTA match against Swiss pro Belinda Bencic. Despite losing the first set, Bouchard didn’t give up easily. In fact, she made a stellar return and leveled the fight in the second. However, the decider went in favor of Bencic. The latter managed to enter the next round with a final scoreline of 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. With that, Bouchard’s dream of making a deep run in her last event remains unrequited. Despite the loss, she felt content in bidding adieu to the racket sport in front of a huge crowd that cheered for her throughout the week in Montreal. She previously had told her family that “if I won the tournament (Montreal), I would come out of retirement.”

In her final speech, Bouchard said, “Tennis has given me so much. I am filled with so much gratitude for this sport and the people who helped me along the way.” Following her last WTA appearance, many renowned tennis figures have come out to display their appreciation for her contribution to the sport. For example, British star and 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu wrote on her IG story, “@geniebouchard thank you genie, loved watching you compete and play. Wish you all the best for your next chapter.” Aussie ATP pro and 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios also rallied behind Bouchard. Wishing her a bright future ahead, he wrote, “Great career @geniebouchard 👑⚡️🙏🏽 enjoy whatever is next”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

Coming back to Bouchard’s farewell, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude toward her family. “I want to thank my mom, dad, sisters, & brother for their sacrifice and support. I want you to know that when this crowd cheers for me, they’re cheering for you, too. I wouldn’t be here without you.”

For the uninitiated, Bouchard’s career was rife with highs in a 16-year-old professional run. And now it seems to be the best time to have an overview and look back at her best on-court milestones.

A glance at Eugenie Bouchard’s remarkable decade-long career

Eugenie Bouchard emerged as one of Canada’s best tennis players in a long time during her prime years. She made her top 100 debut in April 2013 and in just five months she broke into the top 50, in September 2013. Later that year, she reached the first of her eight tour-level singles finals. In that season, she even won the WTA Newcomer of the Year award.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Her 2014 season, however, was the best she could have wished for. It really propelled her career to new heights. At the start of the year, in January, Bouchard succeeded in reaching the Australian Open semis. Unfortunately, she couldn’t overcome eventual winner, China’s Li Na. Then at the French Open, too, the Canadian WTA star managed to enter the last four. But once again, she missed out on her maiden slam final after losing against 5-time major champion Maria Sharapova.

But Bouchard didn’t lose her momentum and finally turned her dream into reality. At the 2014 Wimbledon, she played tremendously and made it to the final on the Centre Court. For the uninitiated, she was a Wimbledon Juniors Champion at the All England Club in 2012.

After entering the summit clash in London, Bouchard couldn’t resist her emotions. Following her semifinal win against Simona Halep, she said, “This is what I’ve worked for,” reported Wimbledon’s website in July 2014. “But it’s not a surprise to me. I expect good results like this. It’s a step in the right direction. I get to play in the final. I still have another match, so it’s not a full celebration yet.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Unfortunately, she couldn’t fully celebrate her appearance in a major final. Eventually she lost to Czechia’s Petra Kvitová. The latter lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish after besting Bouchard in straight sets (6-3, 6-0). Despite her loss, the Canadian was not dejected. Reflecting on her amazing campaign, she said, “You know, it was a big moment walking out onto Centre Court for a final. You know, I have that experience now. I know what it feels like.” Later in October 2014, Bouchard also achieved her career-best ranking of No.5.

She highlighted that winning a slam was a “lifelong dream of mine.” That’s one thing Bouchard couldn’t accomplish in her 16-year-old tennis journey. But hey, she left the court on her own terms. What was your favorite campaign from the ex-WTA pro’s career? Let us know in the comments below.