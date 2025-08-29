Emma Raducanu Puts Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and Rivals on Alert With Ex-Pro’s US Open Claim

Emma Raducanu is making quite some waves in the 2025 US Open. She has already beaten her opponents in the first and second rounds of the Grand Slam. And both of these wins came in straight sets. Meanwhile, her opponents were able to secure only three games each. The Brit’s strengths have definitely been on the rise. But is she strong enough to beat the stars like Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and others?

According to the former German tennis player, Andrea Petkovic, Raducanu had the potential to win the US Open this year. But why did she choose the Brit as her winner? During an interaction with Tim Henman and others via Sky Sports, Petkovic highlighted that Raducanu had been fighting for the win in Washington DC, Montreal, and Cincinnati. It’s definitely a long run in her career. Petkovic said, “But in those months and years that we have followed her, I’d never seen her back up a good result because her body would always fail on her, or she would feel tired and not be able to back up a good result. And she played really well in Washington DC, made the semi-finals, flew the next day, it was a crazy travel day.”

And not only did she have a long and tiring day, but the Briton entered the court the next day and won her match against Marta Kostyuk. The German star continued, “I thought that was a next level that she had achieved, just taking that mental obstacle of doing well week in week out. What she can do in certain moments of time, I think we have all seen in the past. But being able to do that week in week out, that separates the good from the great. And I think Emma has taken a next level and a next step in her career.”

But it’s also important to note that Emma Raducanu has found a way to enjoy her life outside the court as well. She has found the balance between the on- and off-court joy and stress. And that’s the key to success in the world of tennis. And according to Petkovic, it came overnight. Tim Henman had to agree on that. He pointed out that Raducanu competed in 10 matches and played 20 sets in a span of three weeks. And that’s what got her the highlight that she deserves.

Henman continued, “I think she’s matured. Her game has improved, but also that physical resilience is so much more. At the beginning of the year, she was playing lots of tennis. She wasn’t necessarily winning, but she wasn’t breaking down physically. And I absolutely agree that this summer hard court season, she’s played some great tennis. And she’s continued that in New York.”

Emma Raducanu is still a long way from being at the top of the WTA, even though she’s the No. 1 tennis player in Britain. But she’s pretty mindful of the source of her strength. And that’s her team.

Emma Raducanu credits her team for her recent success

After securing a win over Janice Tjen in R1 of US Open, Raducanu revealed what actually fueled her success. She revealed, “I think first of all the consistency of doing good practice days every day. Building on that. After Miami I did some really good work. I started to do it. But I also feel in the last few weeks I’ve really kind of stepped up with what I’m doing on and off court. I’m really happy that I have those people over there in my corner, I’m really grateful for them. I’m just looking forward to building day by day, doing my best.”

Emma Raducanu is a former Grand Slam champion. And that means there’s an extra pressure on her. Reflecting on that, she continued, “I’m putting a lot of trust in the work I’m doing behind the scenes. It kind of takes a bit of pressure off. At the same time whenever you play a match on a big stadium, you feel a bit of pressure. But I like to try and use it as much as I can.”

With Jane O’Donoghue and Mark Petchy on her side, she has certainly come a long way ahead. But can she really win the 2025 US Open? We’ll find out pretty soon.

Till then, follow Emma Raducanu through the EssentiallySports Live Blog.