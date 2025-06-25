Emma Raducanu Reveals ‘Really Bad News’ Behind Tearful Wimbledon-Warm Up Win

Emma Raducanu made a strong comeback earlier this year by reaching the QF at the Miami Open. Although after that, she struggled a bit on clay, the Brit managed to reach the QF at the HSBC Championships. However, in that match against Qinwen Zheng, she was seen struggling with some back issues, and she was forced to take a media timeout after the opening set. Speaking on this constant struggle with injury she said, “I have been struggling with my back since Strasbourg, and it’s just been something that’s been on and off.” Having said that she also assured her fans that she’s not overly concerned about her participation at Wimbledon. But following that exit from the Queen’s Club, Raducanu announced her withdrawal from the Berlin Open. Recently, she made a comeback in Eastbourne with a hard-fought victory against Ann Li. But after this match, Raducanu broke down in tears during her celebration. Why was she so emotional, though?

Well, after her 6(5)-7,6-3,6-1 win against the American in the R32, Raducanu spoke about her emotional reaction to her first-round comeback victory. She said, “I’d prefer to not go in to it, if that’s OK, but I just received some really bad news, so I’m trying to overcome that in the background.” Having said that, she also mentioned, “Mentally, in the first set, I wasn’t really present. Fran Jones was there for me because she’s a good friend of mine, so she knows what’s going on behind the scenes. Having her support me was so meaningful.”

She also thanked the crowd for getting behind her in these tough times and claimed that she’s extremely proud of her for sneaking this hard-fought victory in this three-setter. Next up for her is Australia’s Maya Joint.