Emma Raducanu’s Ningbo Open Confession Before Crashing Out With Back Injury Speaks Volumes

The end-of-season Asian swing turned into a nightmare for British star Emma Raducanu. Just a week before today, she summoned a doctor to the court during her clash with world No. 30 Ann Li, as blood pressure and temperature checks underscored the brutal toll the conditions had taken. The match slipped from her control, forcing a tough retirement in the R64 round. Though she later showcased her recovery on social media, her latest Ningbo Open exit brings a fresh wave of injury woes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Emma Raducanu’s struggles continued at the Ningbo Open, where the British No.1 suffered her third consecutive first-round defeat, falling to world No. 219 Zhu Lin. The 22-year-old, clearly hampered by injury, called for medical timeouts twice and appeared far from her usual form.

Zhu ran away with the decisive third set, winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, as Raducanu battled both physically and mentally on court. Speaking ahead of the match, she acknowledged the toll of a long season: “I think, it’s at the end of the season, so you need to push harder physically, you’re feeling it a bit more.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although the temperatures in Ningbo were milder than in Wuhan, Raducanu seemed lethargic, her movements constrained by the lingering pain in her back. She requested a medical timeout while trailing 4-3 in the second set to have her blood pressure checked courtside. Later, at 2-1 in the final set, she returned to the sidelines for physio treatment, visibly struggling to maintain her footing and form. Throughout the match, Raducanu repeatedly doubled over and limped across the court, her back issues restricting mobility and limiting her ability to respond to Zhu’s relentless play.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After the second medical timeout, Zhu dominated, winning 16 of the final 19 points. Raducanu failed to register a single point in the final three games, as Zhu closed out the third set 6-1 and set up a clash with teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva in the next round.

Despite the setbacks, there were glimpses of optimism. Just days earlier, Raducanu shared a post on Threads after a doctor’s visit in Wuhan, writing: “Last day at the doctor’s in Wuhan… feeling better now, shame I couldn’t continue there but thank you for the messages.” It suggested a possible return to form, even as the grind of the tour exacts a heavy price on her body.

AD

Ningbo marked Raducanu’s 22nd tournament of the year, underscoring the intensity of her campaign. Yet amid the challenges, she remains reflective about her journey.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Beyond the scoreboard, she recently revealed that what she considers her proudest achievement lies outside tennis, a testament to resilience, perspective, and the broader growth that defines her year, even as she battles to close the season with a stronger finish.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Emma Raducanu reveals her greatest achievement is off-court

Emma Raducanu’s 2021 US Open triumph was more than a victory; it was a seismic moment that shook the sporting world. That night in New York, a teenager achieved the impossible, lifting not just a trophy but the hopes of a generation. Four years on, the reverberations of that win still inspire countless young girls to pick up a racket and chase their own dreams, proving that sport’s magic often extends far beyond the scoreline.

Raducanu’s influence resonates especially strongly in Britain, where aspiring players cite her as the reason they first stepped onto a tennis court. Speaking at the Wuhan Open, she reflected on this responsibility with a smile. “It’s funny to think that I have had that impact,” she said. “It’s really nice to be reminded, you know, that you’re inspiring younger kids to play. And it’s very easy to lose sight of that kind of thing because you get so absorbed in your own world.”

The British star is fully aware of the weight her journey carries. “But that is a really big achievement for me (inspiring young kids) and it’s why I want to keep a really good example on the court, a good demeanor,” she added, emphasizing the importance of leading by example and balancing competitive fire with grace.

Yet, with her recent scare at the Ningbo Open and ongoing injury struggles, questions loom over what lies ahead. Raducanu’s next stop is Hong Kong, where she will hope to regain confidence before the season concludes. With two more Asian hard-court events remaining, the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo and the Hong Kong Open, the world No. 29 will be under pressure to finish the year on a stronger note. The long season has taken its toll, with Raducanu having played 50 matches this year, the most since her breakthrough at the 2021 US Open.

Can Raducanu channel her resilience, overcome setbacks, and enter the next season with renewed focus? The challenges are real, but so is her determination.