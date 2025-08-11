Emma Raducanu Warned By Chair Umpire for Breaking Rules at the Cincinnati Open

The Cincinnati Open is set for a Wimbledon reprise. On Monday, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka faces Emma Raducanu in a meeting of US Open champions, a matchup that, last month, lit up Centre Court. At the All England Club, Raducanu, a former world No. 10, pushed Sabalenka to the brink. She forced a tiebreak in the opening set and built a 4-1 lead in the second before Sabalenka wrestled back control, closing out a charged contest, 7-6 (6), 6-4. The rematch has been circled on calendars since. And it hasn’t been without its drama.

Raducanu has enlisted Rafael Nadal’s former coach, Francisco Roig, through the end of the year. She plans to begin full-time work with him in Cincinnati. Since March, the British No. 1 had been splitting time with her former coach, Mark Petchey, but his broadcasting schedule during the U.S. hard-court swing left her seeking another option. Roig was already in her corner this week.

And then came the slip. During the first set against Sabalenka, Roig’s voice carried from the player box with brief bursts of encouragement and instruction. But at 5-4, after the Brit dug out a tight service hold, she walked over to speak to him directly. That’s when the umpire intervened. Players are not permitted to approach their coaches mid-game.

“She’s even going over for some advice before heading to her chair. Huge amount of dialogue at the moment, and the umpire has just called her away, can’t do that,” Sky Sports commentator Adam Fielder said.

On-court coaching has been allowed since 2024, but with limits. Coaches may offer advice verbally or through hand signals at any time, except during a point. The rules call for such exchanges to be “brief and discreet,” unless it’s a changeover or set break. This one wasn’t, which is why the chair umpire stepped in. Raducanu later apologized, explaining she had walked over because the music was too loud to hear Roig from her seat.

Since her US Open triumph four years ago, the 22-year-old has cycled through seven full-time coaches. Stability has been elusive. Nick Cavaday who left the team in January, was her last permanent coach. Working with Petchey brought flashes of progress, but last month he made clear that a permanent role was impossible given his television schedule. Roig, who spent nearly two decades as a secondary coach in Rafael Nadal’s camp from 2005 to 2023, now takes over.