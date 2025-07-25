Emma Raducanu’s Win Sparks Harsh Fan Reactions for Naomi Osaka: ‘All That’s Left Is Drama’

Even before two former Grand Slam champions, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu, took the court against each other in Washington, many had already made up their minds. The four-time slam queen and former World No.1 was expected to easily go past the Brit, who’s yet to win a single event following her breakout success at the Flushing Meadows in 2021. But in sports, you can never predict things that easy, can you? The end result on Thursday stunned everyone—including Osaka, as the Japanese star was ousted from the WTA 500 event. Moreover, it has left fans fuming at the way she has been playing lately. With yet another disappointing campaign this season, things are only looking grim. Especially ahead of the US Open.

Raducanu and Osaka met for the first time in their careers. While the experience tilted the advantage in favor of the Japanese pro, the Brit showed what she can do when she’s really in her groove. Raducanu dominated Osaka in straight sets with a score line of 6-4, 6-2. In just one hour, 21 minutes, she made it to the quarterfinals of the Citi Open for a third-straight time.

In her previous two campaigns (2022 and 2024) Raducanu had a similar run, too, but couldn’t go beyond. This time, however, things are looking quite different thanks to her impressive service game in which she managed to keep the differential between first and second serves to a minimum. After besting a formidable rival like Marta Kostyuk in the opener, getting a win over multiple slam champion Osaka only means good things for her morale.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

But what about Osaka? Well, her 2025 season is only getting worse with each tournament. Since she won her only event of the season, back in May on Clay in Saint-Malo, she’s been struggling. The form is just not there, and it’s becoming evident now. After facing early exits in Paris, Berlin, Bad Homburg, and Wimbledon, she’s met with another setback.

Still, the result against Emma Raducanu comes as a shocker considering Osaka’s been impressive on hard court. After all, she’s won four slams on this surface. But the Brit had a plan against her, and she executed it well. After the win, she revealed, “I thought that it was pretty mature, and I was holding onto my own service games really well. I knew going into the match that Naomi has been playing good, loves the hard court. So I was going to have to play well and manage my own service games, because she’s very dangerous, hits a big ball, and serves extremely well. Very pleased with how I managed all the situations there.” reported Citi Open’s website on July 24.

Speaking of Osaka, she’s become the subject of heavy criticism on social media following her debacle against Raducanu.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans lash out at Naomi Osaka her Washington loss

One fan simply asked, “Why is Osaka still playing?” after witnessing what happened in Washington. Maybe they were hinting at the continued failures she’s had this entire season. After coming back earlier this year, Naomi Osaka’s hardly impressed. The majority of her appearances have ended up in early round exits. Another person chimed in while stressing, “Osaka is true has-been All that’s left is drama.”

In Thursday’s encounter, Osaka looked too reckless in her shot-making skills, committing 38 unforced errors despite firing 19 winners. That speaks a lot about her miserable form. One fan simply wondered, “I thought Osaka was good on hard courts?? Interesting …..” Well, their doubtful reaction makes sense. Since she made headlines with her maiden slam win on the American hard court in 2018, Osaka’s been terrific on the surface, winning three more majors on hard court (Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, and US Open in 2020).

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lately, the former World No.1’s been highly active in posting her thoughts on Threads. For instance, earlier this year, when she crashed out of the R128 of the Indian Wells against an unseeded Camila Osorio, she took to the platform to apologize to her fans for the poor show she had put up. Yet, a netizen could not help but take a jibe at Osaka’s social media activity: “Naomi about to go and write a little note on thread.”

One fan, however, still hopes for Osaka to turn things around. “The doubters said she [Raducanu] was a fluke and choker. Clearly Emma Raducanu has something and she showed it today. Noami Osaka is going through a bad bad patch but I hope she sticks to it and hopes for eventual validation. She’s done it 4 times before and she can do it again,” they wrote. Well, what do you think? Will the U.S. Open she Osaka’s resurgence? Let us know in the comments below.