Emma Raducanu’s ‘Brutal’ Wimbledon Draw Triggers Bold Roddick Verdict on Forgotten Champ

“It’s one of those days that you feel really good on the court,” Emma Raducanu said a few weeks ago during the HSBC Championships at the Queen’s Club when she won her first match on grass this season. But guess what? The 2021 US winner’s subsequent performances have taken a dip since then. After making it to the QF stage, she couldn’t move past China’s Qinwen Zheng. Not to mention the underwhelming appearance at the Eastbourne Open, facing an early R16 exit. Seems like her form has left her at the most unfortunate time – just days away from the grass challenge at Wimbledon. And now, she’s also lost a place among potential contenders. How?

After returning to the court following a past season largely impacted by injuries, Raducanu has failed to make a lasting impression. Overall, this season hasn’t gone as expected. After a third-round exit in Australia, she has only reached one quarterfinal so far. That came at the Miami Open, where, for the first time in 2025, she looked in great form. Unfortunately, the campaign that followed was forgettable, with early-round exits in Madrid, Rome, Strasbourg, and the French Open. Now, her struggles on grass have made her chances of shining at Wimbledon look bleak.

Former American pro and 2003 US Open winner Andy Roddick believes Raducanu has zero chance of making a deep run. During an episode of his Served podcast, dated June 28, Roddick analyzed potential matchups after the first round. The Brit is set to kick off her grass campaign at Wimbledon against compatriot Mingge Xu. While she’s expected to overcome that hurdle, it’s the second round where Roddick believes her journey will end. He directly predicted Marketa Vondrousova to reach the third round by defeating Raducanu. “I have (Marketa) Vondrousova, (Aryna) Sabalenka in the third round.” For those unfamiliar, Vondrousova is a former Wimbledon champion, having won the title in 2023 by defeating Ons Jabeur in the final.

Moreover, tennis insider Jon Wertheim echoed the same prediction. He also feels Raducanu stands no chance against Vondrousova. Why? “I have exactly the same. Raducanu at Wimbledon intrigues, but I don’t think she’s… that’s a rough draw. Asking her to beat a seed, perhaps a former champion—that’s brutal for Emma Raducanu.” Another key factor is that Vondrousova is currently high on confidence, especially after her grass-court title win in Berlin last week.

So, does that mean Emma Raducanu has no bright future at Wimbledon? Well, a former WTA icon and runner-up at the grass-court major thinks otherwise.

Emma Raducanu can “beat anyone”, says former Wimbledon star

Olga Morozova, often referred to as the ‘Godmother of Russian tennis,’ believes Raducanu has strong chances at the All England Club. Why? The Brit’s determination to keep playing after her injury setbacks has impressed Morozova, not to mention her rise in the rankings. Currently, she’s ranked 38th, after starting the year at No. 60 in January.

“She’s playing much better now,” said Morozova, as reported by Metro on June 27. “She’s gone up the rankings, and the quality of her game is getting better and better.”

The former WTA pro added, “She is more aggressive. I have seen lots of good changes and improvements in her game. She has the ability to beat anyone because she won the US Open. I think she has a good team around her now to be successful.” According to Morozova, the former top-10 player has the potential to trouble her opponents at Wimbledon, thanks to her willingness to approach the net.

“On grass, you have to finish the point earlier,” said the WTA icon. “You have to be aggressive and go to the net. But you need to know exactly how to approach it.” So far, Raducanu has played three campaigns at the All England Club. Unfortunately, she has never gone past the fourth round. It will be intriguing to see if Morozova’s words prove prophetic.

What are your thoughts on the Brit’s prospects at the grass-court major? Let us know in the comments below.