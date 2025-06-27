Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon Dreams Meet Aryna Sabalenka Threat as Breakthrough Looks Bleak

After having showcased a stellar run in Miami, Emma Raducanu struggled a bit on clay. However, she came back strongly, reaching the QF of the HSBC Championships, where she was defeated by China’s Qinwen Zheng. Following that defeat, the Brit faced yet another setback in Eastbourne. After her exit from the Eastbourne Open, Raducanu admitted that she needs to “get my head in the game” ahead of Wimbledon. “Unfortunately, I couldn’t get over the line today, but I can get some rest ahead of next week. I feel quite tired. Just going through some stuff,f and I need to do my best to get my head in the game ahead of next week.” She will be keen to put up her A-game in her Home Slam, but as things stand, things are going to be really challenging for the 2021 US Open champion. But why?

If we take a look at her draw at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, she faces Mimi Xu in the first round, and if she wins this match, she could face the former champion, Marketa Vondrousova, in the next round before crossing paths with the world number one, Aryna Sabalenka in the third round. Winning the third round match against Sabalenka would mean Raducanu could face Elina Svitolina in the fourth round before taking on the 2025 AO champion, Madison Keys in the QF. Next up for her could be either Jasmine Paolini or Qinwen Zheng in the SF. And then in the final lies the greater challenge from either Coco Gauff or Iga Swiatek.