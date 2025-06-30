Emotional Ons Jabeur Opens Up on Tennis Future After Wimbledon Heartbreak: ‘Disconnect a Little Bit’

The two-time finalist (2022,2023) at Wimbledon, Ons Jabeur’s journey at the 138th edition of this iconic tournament comes to a sad ending. Previously, while talking about this tournament, the ‘Minister of Happiness’ said, “Wimbledon is one of those places which is my own paradise.” But in 2025, she has now probably been handed one of the biggest setbacks in her career at her favorite venue. What really led to her exit from the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, though?

Well, from the early stages of this match against Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova, Jabeur was seen showing clear signs of feeling unwell and had also sought medical assistance. She sat on her chair during the changeover, burying her head in the towel, taking a sip of water, and putting an ice towel around her neck before the physio took her blood pressure. Although she tried to give a tough fight but eventually she had to end the match abruptly at 7-6(5),2-0. What did On Jabeur say about his abrupt ending to her Grand Slam dream at Wimbledon?

“Yeah I mean I wasn’t expecting not to feel good. I’ve been practising pretty well the last few days, but I guess these things happen and yeah, I’m pretty sad. Doesn’t really help me with my confidence and what I keep pushing myself to do even though it was a very tough season for me. So yeah, I hope I can feel better and see what’s going to happen.” She further added, “Definitely try to disconnect a little bit from tennis and try to just enjoy life outside tennis. Recover and spend a little bit of time with the family and hopefully that can recharge me. Otherwise, I don’t know, I will try to definitely rest is the word for it.”