Emotional Taylor Townsend Breaks Down in Tears as Time Away From Son Takes Toll

Tennis is one of the most challenging sports when it comes to dealing with adversities and a range of intense emotions that come along with it. But for tennis moms like Naomi Osaka, Taylor Townsend, and a few others, maintaining a balance between their careers and motherhood becomes even more challenging. Townsend welcomed her son, Adyn Aubrey, on March 14, 2021, and while describing her daily duties, the American tennis star once admitted, “Being a working mom, it’s not easy, but I try and make it worthwhile and always tell him I’m leaving for a reason.” On top of that, being a single mom is no joke! And Townsend is often seen expressing her exhaustion through her heartfelt social media posts. Recently, the tennis star was in tears while narrating her personal ordeal amid the absence of his son, AJ.

On April 9, 2025, while talking about her constant struggles when she is away from her son through a brief video clip from The Ashley Nicole Show, Taylor Townsend said, “I feel this in my soul. I cry many nights when I’m away from AJ, but I have to sacrifice now. I just pray it’s worthwhile.” Talking about portraying her emotions and sharing what she is going through at the moment with her fans, Townsend recently shared a few video clips on her IG stories. In those clips, she was spotted sitting in a park while narrating her sufferings.

She said, “I’m always a positive person, but you know I always pride myself on being real. Today has been tough for me. I’ve been going through things in my personal life that have been really challenging and difficult with people that I love and care about, and you know, like, we don’t have the luxury as athletes to kind of like bring that sh-t out and you know feel it. We don’t have time for that. I’ve been trying so hard to like have that strength and keep pushing, by doing all the right things, but sometimes…it’s not that easy. I make a lot of sacrifices. Like this morning, I woke up and all I want at this moment is to just hug my son. I miss him so much, like I wanna feel him, and when you’re going through sh-t it’s hard.“

Taylor Townsend further stated that although she tries hard to be strong and endure as much as she can, however, at times seeing the changes makes her feel like, “Oh this is a lot. I’m tired. I’m tired of like fighting.” Having said that, she assured her fans that she is very much supported and loved in her own circle.

However, despite all of that, she claims it becomes a bit hard to handle at times. “Everyone goes through sh-t, but there are times when you feel it more, and like I miss AJ more than anything in the world. Like in this moment, I just wish I could hug him and give myself the boost that I need.“

She often shares some adorable moments with her son on her social media accounts. For example, just a few months ago, Taylor Townsend shared a video clip on her IG stories where she was spotted making toy dinosaurs with her son. Then there was another moment when the tennis star was seen seeking a thumbs-up from her son after she sported a new blonde hairdo on her special day. These are some of the moments that depict her adorable bonding with her young son and also show us how much they love to spend time with each other. But other than that, Adyn Aubrey also plays a crucial role in her mom’s tennis journey. What’s it, though?

Taylor Townsend reveals the biggest motivating factor in her tennis journey

Being a tennis mom can be challenging, but at the same time, it also has its own perks. For example, in a previous interview, Taylor Townsend once revealed, “Being a mother to AJ motivates me on different levels. Being a mom and just honestly, the strength and resilience that I have that I draw from knowing that the experience that I’m having and that I’m living is not normal. And it’s something that takes so much strength. It takes so much strength to be able to leave your child for weeks and weeks and weeks at a time. So I draw from that. Being a mother to Adyn also has given me a large amount of accountability.“

Adding more to the real push behind chasing excellence, she added, “Me looking at my son’s eyes and telling him, Hey, I’m leaving, but I’m going to come back with a trophy…I mean that with everything in me because my word is everything to me, and that’s what I teach him.” Talking about success, Taylor Townsend has had plenty of moments to celebrate after becoming a mother. As a tennis mom, she has won two major doubles titles (2024 Wimbledon and 2025 AO), and she has also had a couple of successes at the WTA 1000 level in the doubles events.

Although she couldn’t win a title this year at the French Open after losing in the QF at the doubles and then going down to the Italian duo Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori in the final of the mixed doubles (partnering with Evan King), Townsend was recently spotted celebrating her post-maternity tennis achievements through an IG post.

She captioned that post with, “These are all the trophies I’ve won since coming back from having AJ(I’m missing 3 from this year)! Never forget all you have been through to get to where you are! I’m HER!! Keep going. Keep pushing. Keep believing. Keep knowing who you are!” After seeing this post, Coco Gauff dropped a comment saying, “hardddd“, while another tennis mom, Naomi Osaka, commented, “OKAY 🔥.” While Prakash Amritraj wrote, “Tufff 😮‍💨.” What are your thoughts on Taylor Townsend’s incredible turnaround since embracing motherhood?