Everyone Had the Same Reaction to Iga Swiatek’s Loss to Jessica Pegula

Once a player to beat, Iga Swiatek has suffered a steep downfall. While she has failed to win a title this season, let alone a major title, Swiatek’s performances of late have hardly been encouraging for her fans. With the Wimbledon Championships not very far away, Swiatek had a golden opportunity to rack up some momentum at the Bad Homburg Open. However, she has invited further criticism from fans after a shocking display against Jessica Pegula.

The Pole was up against Pegula in the final of the tournament. However, she went down tamely in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 to keep her title drought going. A drought that has been ongoing for a whopping 1 year, since last year’s French Open win. Going into the Wimbledon Championships, Swiatek looked to end her title drought in Bad Homburg and even had some encouraging displays against the likes of Victoria Azarenka and Jasmine Paolini earlier in the tournament. However, an error-prone game in the final didn’t help her cause, as she suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Pegula.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time in the recent past that the fans have criticized Swiatek’s display on the court. Even during her French Open semifinal match, she was bageled by Aryna Sabalenka in the last set. Moreover, Swiatek even had an argument with the chair umpire for a close line call in the match, saying, “I wanted him to come down, but he didn’t. I don’t think that was fair, especially when he came down every time Aryna asked him to. I don’t get it, but I don’t really care.” This further added to the fans’ fury, and Swiatek faced the heat this time around as well with her performance in Bad Homburg.

Iga Swiatek’s shocking display invites fan criticism

What was surprising to watch was that Swiatek committed as many as 39 unforced errors throughout the match. After this uncharacteristic display fans didn’t hesitate to offer their own analyses of what went wrong: “Iga was overly aggressive most times, she made many silly errors. It is good to be aggressive on grass but not overly aggressive.” It was something that Swiatek would have to keep in mind if she is to emerge successful at Wimbledon.

Further, another fan highlighted Swiatek’s silly mistakes throughout the match. “39 ues is way too much,” highlighting the lack of killer instinct from Swiatek. Meanwhile, some fans have even made the prediction for Swiatek’s remainder of the 2025 season after watching her display against Pegula. With the Pole yet to win a title this year, fans feel that the drought is set to continue, with one fan writing, “I don’t think Iga will win a title in 2025. Maybe she comes back strong in 2026.” However, Swiatek has to find that spark again if she has to come back stronger.

Later, some fans even called out Swiatek’s tactics in the final against Pegula. With Swiatek committing as many as 39 unforced errors, her aggression was an easy target, and a fan said, “Iga Swiatek is too aggressive.” While aggression is important on grass, being overly aggressive can sometimes go against you, as it did in Swiatek’s case. Lastly, one of the X users mocked Swiatek’s fans for calling her a champion of all surfaces. Although she was a player to beat in her prime, grass is the surface where she has struggled the most, and a fan highlighted this fact, saying, “Iganation, Igaglutons clearing their “all surface winner queen” drafts. Thank you Pegula.” Swiatek would be eager to prove the fan wrong with the Wimbledon Championships coming up next.

Swiatek is seeded eighth at Wimbledon and will take on Polina Kudermetova in the opening round. Can she come back strongly at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament? Let us know your views in the comments below.