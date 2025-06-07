Ex-American President and Wife Pen Stirring Tribute Following Coco Gauff’s Historic French Open Triumph

Coco Gauff made it official under the Parisian lights. She lifted the famed Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen on Saturday night as the Star-Spangled Banner rang out across Roland Garros. Across the net stood the best player in the world. But on one of the most important nights of her career, the 21-year-old American outlasted Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 to win her first French Open title. And this win has got the ex-president and his wife congratulating the American tennis star.

That three-set victory didn’t just give Gauff another Grand Slam. It also made her the first American woman to win the French Open in a decade, since Serena Williams beat Lucie Safarova in the 2015 final.

Naturally, a win this historic didn’t go unnoticed. In fact, it caught the attention of none other than the former President and First Lady of the United States. Barack Obama took to X and wrote, “Congratulations to @CocoGauff for an amazing championship at the French Open — the first American singles champion at @RolandGarros in a decade. You make us all proud.”

Right behind him was Michelle Obama, who added her voice to the chorus of praise. In her own post on X, she wrote, “Gauff’s determination, strength and grace throughout the French Open has inspired us all–and showed us what’s possible. Proud of you!”

That kind of recognition wasn’t unfamiliar for Coco Gauff. She’s had a special connection with the Obamas since her US Open run last year, and the bond has clearly stuck with her.

After her first-round win at the 2023 US Open, she met both Barack and Michelle Obama at Arthur Ashe Stadium who had come to watch the match. It was a memorable moment for Gauff, and she reflected on it with excitement. The American tennis player said, “I didn’t see them in the presidential box. I was obviously looking at that, but they weren’t I guess in my eyeline. But afterwards, yeah, they told me they wanted to say hi. I’ve met Mrs. Obama before. They told me it was just her initially. Then Mr. Obama was there in the room, too. I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’”

That memory clearly stayed close to her heart. She added, “I haven’t soaked it in because I literally just walked in here. I think I’m going to never forget that moment for the rest of my life. Yeah, I went from being really upset after a win to, like, being really happy. So, I’m glad I got to meet them.”

They turned out to be her lucky charms as soon after that meeting, she went on to win the tournament and lift her very first Grand Slam trophy. With her 2nd Grand Slam trophy, she has solidified her status as one of the best today. And the Obamas are not the only ones cheering for her.

The world applauds as Coco Gauff soaks in Roland Garros victory

Carlos Alcaraz, who is chasing his second straight Roland Garros title on Sunday against Jannik Sinner, chimed in with his own message. He kept it short and sweet, writing, “🫶🏻 Many congrats @CocoGauff!!!”

Two-time US Open champion Tracy Austin was also quick to salute the new French Open queen. “Congratulations @CocoGauff on your 2nd Major. Incredibly resilient, had fantastic composure, fight, and match management. Well deserved!”

The legends didn’t stop there. Billie Jean King made sure to recognize the scale of Coco Gauff’s achievement. She posted, “Congratulations to @CocoGauff on her second Grand Slam women’s singles title, and her first singles title at #RolandGarros! Outstanding!”

Another tennis great, former Wimbledon champion Gabriela Sabatini, shared her excitement too. “What an exciting match! 🙌🏼🙌🏼. Congratulations @CocoGauff 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @rolandgarros 🏆”

And off the court, one of Hollywood’s most famous tennis fans also gave Gauff her flowers. Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey jumped on X and wrote, “@CocoGauff. takes the 🇫🇷 congrats on 2nd major and 1st on clay.”

From teenage phenom to Grand Slam champion on multiple surfaces, Coco Gauff is showing the world what she’s made of. What’s next for the 21-year-old star?