Ex-Grand Slam Winner Reveals She ‘Couldn’t Move’ and ‘Eat’ in Shocking Retirement Confession at US Open

Cast your mind back to 2022, when Serena Williams, one of tennis’s greatest modern icons, bid her emotional farewell under the lights of the US Open, bowing out to Ajla Tomljanovic in scenes that left New York in tears. Serena chose not to call it retirement but an “evolving away,” closing a glittering chapter at her home major. Such moments strike deep; legends often meet the end of their journey with both grace and grief. But have you ever wondered what truly courses through their veins before stepping onto the court, knowing it could be the last? Petra Kvitova certainly has.

A recent battle with Covid-19 may have robbed Petra Kvitova of ideal preparation, but it couldn’t strip her resolve. The two-time Wimbledon champion chose to script her farewell on her own terms, bowing out at the US Open after a 6-1, 6-0 loss to France’s Diane Parry.

Though she briefly considered withdrawing, her determination to end her glittering journey at the season’s final Grand Slam never wavered. And as she reflects on her storied career, Kvitova now reveals the emotions she carried before walking into that last match.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the post-match press conference, Petra Kvitova opened her heart when asked about breaking down on court. “I didn’t expect myself either, but since I wake up this morning, I felt it. I felt it would be not good,” she confessed. The Czech added how her body mirrored her emotions: “I couldn’t eat. I was really nervous but in different way, I would say. And yeah, I couldn’t move. I couldn’t swing. I couldn’t do anything.”

via Imago Tennis – 2025 Wimbledon Championships – Womens Singles – Round One – Petra Kvitova v Emma Navarro All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club – Tuesday 1st July 2025 2 time Wimbledon Champion, Petra Kvitova of CZE waves to the crowd after playing in her last Wimbledon Tournament PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK

Her words painted the rawness of a farewell she could feel long before the first ball was struck. “So it was really difficult and I never really you know have a thing that I will be knowing I’m playing my last match most probably which in the end it was very clear but yeah so it was really difficult to even like imagine it was something new and it was for the last time as well,” she said, before adding, “So I will not take experience from it but, yeah, I’m glad I did it I think, it’s just ending everything.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The tears that poured from Petra Kvitova’s eyes after her 52-minute defeat told a story beyond the scoreline. When her final backhand return drifted wide, emotion swallowed her whole. She wept, then sought comfort in the arms of her husband and coach, Jiri Vanek, who stood waiting in the stands.

Their journey together had grown deeper in July 2024 with the birth of their son, Petr: a chapter that saw Kvitova return to the tour after a 17-month hiatus, carrying not just her racket but the weight of motherhood.

Her comeback was measured, almost whispered, yet resolute. From Austin, Texas, where she first stepped back onto the WTA stage, to Rome, where she earned her lone win against Irina-Camelia Begu, Kvitova played with persistence, even as her body reminded her of time’s grip.

A loss on the grass at Queen’s Club against Beatriz Haddad Maia and a subsequent withdrawal from Nottingham because of a right hip injury seemed to signal what she already knew in her heart: her journey was reaching its final act.

At 35, she chose to decide her own ending. With honesty and grace, Kvitova shared her farewell message on X this June: “As with all phases in life, there comes a day that it is time for a new chapter, and that time for me has come now. I therefore wanted to share with you that 2025 is my last season on tour as a professional. I am excited and very much looking forward to soak in the beauty of playing The Championships, Wimbledon one more time, a place that holds the most cherished memories in my career for me. And while I am not entirely sure yet what my hardcourt swing in the US will look like, I am intending to finish my active playing career at the US Open in New York later this summer.”

Now, as Kvitova steps away, she leaves behind more than trophies; she leaves a legacy carved with resilience, elegance, and the unbreakable spirit of a champion. The sport may bid her farewell, but the echoes of her game will forever linger in tennis’s grandest theaters.

A look back at Petra Kvitova’s finest moments

For nearly two decades, Petra Kvitova stood tall as one of tennis’s most reliable warriors. She won often, she won big, and she carried herself with a calm grace that separated her from the rest. With two Wimbledon crowns, 31 career titles, and more than 600 match wins, her name is etched deep in the sport’s golden fabric. At her peak, she spent 27 weeks as the World No. 2, wielding a game powered by sheer strength yet softened by the artistry of her left-handed touch.

Yet her brilliance extended far beyond the Grand Slams. Between 2011 and 2018, Kvitova became the backbone of the Czech Republic’s Fed Cup dynasty. In that span, she spearheaded six championship runs, cementing herself as a leader who thrived in both solo battles and team wars.

Even on clay, a surface she often admitted wasn’t her closest friend, Kvitova carved out greatness. Madrid became her fortress. She lifted the trophy three times: in 2011, 2015, and 2018, more than anyone until Aryna Sabalenka equaled the record earlier this year.

Her arms gleam with nine WTA 1000 titles, each victory a reminder of her staying power and ferocious competitive fire. Among them, the 2023 Miami Open stands as a jewel. In a thrilling final, she outlasted Elena Rybakina to claim her 30th career crown and her first 1000 title in five years.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That summer, she wasn’t done yet. In Berlin, on the grass that always felt like home, she brushed past Donna Vekic to claim her 31st and final title, closing another glorious chapter in her journey.

Though her playing days have reached their close, Petra’s legacy still blazes with brilliance. The tour will forever miss her fire and finesse, and from every fan’s heart, there’s only one thing left to say: Farewell, Legend!