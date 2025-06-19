Ex-Roommate Coco Gauff Reveals Emma Navarro’s Bizarre 11-Hour Rule Amid Wimbledon Buzz

Coco Gauff had a wonderful campaign at the clay courts. She not only reached the finals in Madrid and Rome but also managed to secure her second Grand Slam title at Roland Garros. With that incredible comeback victory against Aryna Sabalenka, she also became the first American woman to win the French Open since her “idol,” Serena Williams, in 2015. However, the French Open is a past thing now, and all she now wants is to shift her focus to the grass swing. Talking about her upcoming mission on Nice Talk with Nikki Ogunnaike podcast, she said, “I think I can give myself the best shot [of winning Wimbledon] by trying to keep the moment [winning the French Open] as minimised as possible. I’m kind of trying to forget the Roland Garros win, honestly.” Gauff wants to stay hungry! She has failed to go past the fourth round at Wimbledon, and last year she was knocked out by her compatriot, Emma Navarro (in R16). However, just days before the Wimbledon Championships, Gauff was seen sharing banter with Navarro.

Both Gauff and Navarro are in Berlin at the moment. However, recently, Emma Navarro’s campaign at the Grass Court Championships, Berlin, came to an end at the hands of Paula Badosa in the R16. While Coco Gauff is all set to start her campaign against China’s Xinyu Wang. But before that, Berlin Tennis Open shared a very interesting video clip on IG with the caption, “@cocogauff is slaying the day & @emma_navarro48 is slaying the night!” In that video clip, Coco Gauff was spotted revealing Navarro’s bizarre habit. What’s it?

In that clip, Navarro was heard saying, “Coco Slaying the Day.” After hearing this, Coco Gauff replied, “I have not seen that, but peri, Emma. I’m slaying the day and she slays the day too. Actually more so the night. Because she be sleeping for like 12 hours apparently a night. In Olympics she had like a little watch that tells her that she needs to sleep like at least I think 11 hours, something like that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BERLIN TENNIS OPEN (@berlintennisopen) Expand Post