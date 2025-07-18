Ex-US Open Champ Reveals Harsh Truth Behind the Grand Slam Headlines: “They Don’t Know”

“We have quite a negative press, I think it is fair to say. It’s kind of glass is always half-empty here. So, I think a lot of the British public kind of expected her to just continue to win Grand Slams.” These were the sentiments former WTA pro Naomi Broady shared last month, reflecting on the case of Emma Raducanu, whose life changed entirely after a historic US Open triumph in 2021. Being just 18, she emerged as a surprise for British fans and media, who, in their turn, assumed that she’d just keep churning out title-winning performances every time she stepped onto a court. However, the British No. 1 hasn’t won a single trophy since then, leading trolls and the media to label her triumph in New York a ‘fluke’. Has winning a Grand Slam become a curse for Raducanu? Maybe. Maybe not. But former US Open champion Sloane Stephens feels that’s exactly what a major win did to her own career, albeit for slightly different reasons.

You see, there’s another perspective attached to winning. Let’s say a prestigious title or championship. What do you do after completing your dream goal? Do you keep putting in the same efforts the next time, too? Well, not really. It becomes evident from what NBA icon Dirk Nowitzki revealed more than a decade ago. After leading the Dallas Mavericks to a maiden and only NBA trophy in the 2010-11 season, Nowitzki admitted he lost his motivation. Mind you, he was the Finals MVP, amassing 26.0 PPG, 9.7 RPG, and 2.0 APG in that historic campaign. One, that established him as “the greatest player in franchise history”. So what really led him to lose his zeal after clinching the championship?

“I didn’t know what to expect,” he said back in 2012, as reported by Slam. “I know one thing changed, and that was my motivation was gone for a little bit,” he added. Nowitzki underlined that he really “had to fight to get it back and get the fun back”. That’s exactly what the 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens underlined recently. “I totally agree—when you work so hard for something and you finally achieve it, there is a what do I do now moment,” said the American icon, as reported by Forbes on July 16. Stephens accomplished her slam dream nearly eight years ago at Flushing Meadows. In the final against compatriot Madison Keys, she eventually emerged victorious with a score line of 6-3, 6-0 in just an hour. Things couldn’t get any better than that.

Guess what? It really didn’t get better than that milestone. In recent years, she’s actually struggled to imitate that same level she showed in that US Open edition. “I was actually very tired because I hadn’t played in almost a year. I had been through so much, so being away and traveling for six weeks, I was literally exhausted.”

via Reuters Tennis – Australian Open – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – January 18, 2022 Sloane Stephens of the U.S. reacts during her first round match against Britain’s Emma Raducanu REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Highlighting her post-victory blues, Stephens added, “When you go from such a high level and then try to recreate that, it’s hard. In tennis, not everyone wins every week. There’s so much regrouping and balancing, you’re learning new things every week.” Reflecting on the pressure of expectations, she pointed out, “The expectation is to continue to win. From a fan perspective, they don’t know what’s going on behind winning.”

Further, she also expressed unfiltered thoughts on how one’s performance may take a hit after achieving a desired milestone. “Some people’s lives completely change—you’re a superstar, there’s media, and so many things to do, so it’s more off-court things that affect you on court,” she admitted. “It’s so hard to be like, I had the most incredible moment of my life, but I still have to push and be better. That was my biggest struggle,”

While her on-court journey has been a rollercoaster ride, Stephens has been an inspirational figure off it. It’s not just her racket, but good deeds that do the talking. Proof? A prestigious honor to recognize her efforts.

Sloane Stephens wins humanitarian award

At the 2025 ESPY Awards by ESPN, on July 16, Sloane Stephens received the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. She was recognized for her contributions through the Sloane Stephens Foundation.

The 32-year-old established her foundation with a sole objective of making tennis accessible, especially for children belonging to economically weaker families in Compton, California. So far, the foundation has helped over 15,000 students annually. It’s also spread in other regions, too, on a global level. Last year, it also teamed up with Hope for Haiti to build a soccer field and garden.

Reacting to her win at the ESPY Awards, Stephens wrote on Instagram, “This one means everything. I’ve been lucky to live my dream on the court, but the work we do through the @sloanestephensfoundation is my purpose.”

She added, “It’s for the kids who deserve to be seen, the ones who just need a safe place to grow, and the communities that shaped me. I know I was put here to do more than hit a tennis ball and while I’ve done that with pride, I’m most fulfilled by the impact we’re building beyond the game.” Well, that’s really a noble deed she’s doing. What do you think of Stephens’ off-court milestone? Let us know in the comments below.