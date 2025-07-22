Ex-US Open Finalist Opens Up on Fans Response After Her Candid Call for Love: ‘Never Been on a Date’

In the age of social media, the fans have been able to get much closer to the players than they used to decades ago. There is a greater interaction from both sides, which helps the fans to follow their stars closely. This tradition is especially popular among the young stars, who have gained a huge fanbase through their social media accounts. One of the stars in this regard is Leylah Fernandez, who emerged on the tennis circuit by finishing as the runner-up at the 2021 US Open. Recently, she opened up about the fans’ response to her unique request on social media.

Ahead of the favorite part of her season, Fernandez surprised one and all by revealing on Instagram that she was looking for a boyfriend at the upcoming Canadian Open in Montreal. The Canadian sensation said that she would be accepting date proposals, something that was a unique request from the tennis star. Naturally, this request garnered wide attention, and Fernandez revealed how her request was taken up by the fans.

During an interview, she said, “There were a lot of responses. I think the first day there were over 100 messages. I have a lot to choose from. I’ve gotten responses from other athletes, including those I competed with at the Olympics, who were like, ‘I understand how you feel,’ or, ‘At 22, I hadn’t dated yet either.’ At that age, we’re all either studying or competing in sports, so reading those messages makes me feel safe and like I’m not alone in this, and it’s also really cool that we can have these conversations together.”

USA Today via Reuters Sep 9, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Leylah Fernandez of Canada reacts after winning a point against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus (not pictured) on day eleven of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Further, she went on to add, “I’ve never been on a date before, so I just want to see how it goes. We’re not going to anticipate too much. It’s also about getting to know each other, discovering each other’s hobbies and interests.” He can ask me the same question, because, yes, I am a professional tennis player, but that’s not all. It’s just about having a little conversation and seeing if there’s a mutual interest.”

Although form hasn’t been on Fernandez’s side this year, the US Open Swing is something she would look to take full advantage of, given that it is her favorite part of the season. She has set high goals for herself and will do everything she can to achieve them.

Leylah Fernandez aims for the sky

At just 22, the Canadian sensation is already among the popular figures in the women’s circuit. However, she hadn’t had the results she would’ve liked this year and wants to come back strong towards the latter half of this season. During an interview, Fernandez revealed that she has set high goals for herself.

She said, “Pre-US Open there was pressure, but not like there is now. It’s been very difficult. I have high goals, high objectives and that pushes me. And when I don’t accomplish those goals, I get angry with myself. Unfortunately, I also get angry at my team. My dad knows how much my objectives sometimes frustrate me. He’s able to tell me, ‘OK, you can calm down now.’ Or ‘Use that energy the right way on the tennis court.’ Having him in my corner really does help.”

Meanwhile, Fernandez is into the second round of the Citi Open after defeating Maya Joint in straight sets. She will take on the top seed, Jessica Pegula, tomorrow.