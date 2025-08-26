Ex-US Open Semifinalist Breaks Racket in Frustration After Shocking Loss to World No. 97

Emotions have been running high in the US Open singles tournament so far, and as a result, so has the drama. Not many will be able to forget Daniil Medvedev’s showdown with the chair umpire during his first round loss yesterday, and while some could argue it’s better to take your anger out on your racket than the umpire, Elena Svitolina‘s first round exit wasn’t the most graceful of things, that’s for certain.

#12 seed, Ukranian Elena Svitolina, just lost in her first round to the Hungarian Anna Bondar, WTAs’ 97th seed. Svitolina, who lost in two sets, 6-2, 6-4, did not take the outcome well, and before she arrived at the net for a handshake, she destroyed her racket. To be fair, Svitolina, who was once world No. 3, has had a tough month!

At the start of this month, Svitolina, lost in straight sets to Naomi Osaka at the National Bank Open quarterfinals. Following the defeat, she was bombarded with online hate, forcing the player to post a statement to her Instagram story, “To all the bettors: I’m a mum before I’m an athlete,” Svitolina wrote “The way you talk to women — to mothers — is SHAMEFUL. If your mothers saw your messages, they’d be disgusted.” With that in mind, it is no wonder that Svitolina is carrying some extra baggage onto the court these days, though hopefully she can shed the weight of haters, and give her new racket some extra love!

This is a developing story…