Ex-Wimbledon Finalist Shockingly Splits With Coach After Just 3 Months

Remember last year’s electrifying women’s Wimbledon final? Then, the 7th seed Jasmine Paolini lit up Centre Court, battling 31st seed Barbora Krejcikova in a showdown that stunned the tennis world. With the title just out of reach, the Italian fell short, losing a golden chance to become the first from her nation to lift the iconic trophy. “Sometimes I’m a bit scared to dream too much,” she admitted. But this year, the dream turned nightmarish, crashing out in the second round despite taking the first set. And just when the dust hadn’t settled, the ex-Wimbledon finalist dropped a bombshell, splitting with her coach, Marc Lopez.

Jasmine Paolini’s short-lived chapter with Marc Lopez, one of Rafael Nadal’s former coaches, has come to an abrupt and emotional close. Just three months after bringing the Spaniard on board in April, Paolini confirmed their split on the second Monday of Wimbledon, right after her early exit from the tournament.

The coaching change came fast and unexpectedly, especially after a decade-long bond with Renzo Furlan ended in March, following her breakthrough semifinal run at the Miami Open. Furlan, the architect behind Paolini’s rise to two Grand Slam finals this season, was even crowned the 2024 WTA Coach of the Year. Big shoes, bold moves, and heavier expectations followed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Lopez by her side, the Italian made an instant impact. She stormed to her biggest career triumph on home soil, lifting the singles trophy at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome after toppling Coco Gauff in a gritty final. She didn’t stop there. Paolini doubled down, winning the doubles crown alongside Sara Errani.

AD

Their partnership began with momentum, rolling into a semifinal in Stuttgart and generating serious buzz. “We had some great results together. Especially in Rome and Paris [where she was doubles champion with Sara Errani],” Paolini posted with sincerity. “I appreciate all the hard work and energy Marc gave every day.”

But fairy tales fade fast in this brutal sport. At Roland Garros, where she was a finalist in 2024, Paolini couldn’t close out Elina Svitolina, falling in the fourth round after holding two match points. Wimbledon was even more bitter. From a set up, she crashed out in the second round to Kamilla Rakhimova, becoming part of the unexpected Top 10 casualties that stunned SW19. As the grass turned slippery, so did her momentum, falling from world No. 5 to No. 9 in the first post-Wimbledon WTA rankings.

Despite the sudden turn of events, Paolini remained graceful in her message. “Now that this part of the season is over, I’ve decided to make a change. I’ve learned a lot and made good progress. And now I’m taking the time to reflect on what the next step will be. Thank you again, Marc, for everything.” It was a calm goodbye, but one layered with quiet ache. The timing of the separation only magnified the heartbreak of her Wimbledon collapse, a tournament where she once dreamt of rewriting history for Italy.

Even Jennifer Capriati took notice of her improbable surge under Lopez. “Breaking through at 28 with no prior results is that right? 2 slam finals, winning a master title on your home turf, in Italy as an Italian. That’s a tough task. Pretty cool. Late bloomer is an understatement! And winning the doubles as well? Wow,” she tweeted after her Roman double in Italy.

And that’s exactly what this journey felt like: a bloom that arrived late, but burned bright. As Paolini walks away from this chapter, one thing’s for sure: her story is far from over.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jasmine Paolini reflects on the heartbreaking Wimbledon exit

Jasmine Paolini’s Wimbledon journey came to a crashing halt in the second round, as Kamilla Rakhimova brought down the Italian fourth seed in a match filled with tension and missed chances. Paolini, fresh off a gritty comeback win over Anastasija Sevastova in Round 1, looked poised to build momentum. But the tables turned fast. After the loss, her emotions poured out in the press room. “It was a tough one. I’m still thinking about the 2nd set. I could do much better. She played a great match. But honestly I could play better.”

What went wrong? The Italian didn’t dodge the hard truth: fatigue. “I feel a little bit tired right now. It’s tough to accept. It was two intense months before here. Maybe I could skip the first tournament after Roland Garros to rest a little bit. Doesn’t make sense to talk about these kind of things now,” she admitted with brutal honesty. Two Grand Slam finals and back-to-back deep runs had clearly left their mark.

And yet, even on an off day, Paolini fought like a warrior. Down 4-5, 0-40 in the deciding set, she erased three match points with defiance. But the fourth one struck. Rakhimova, relentless and calm, punched her ticket to the third round of a grass-court Slam for the first time. Paolini, meanwhile, reflected with grace. “I was hoping today to extend on court and try to focus every point. But as I said before, my attention was going up and down.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The defeat came as a shock, especially after her crowning moment in Rome, where she won both the singles and doubles titles. Even legend Martina Navratilova couldn’t help but cheer for her, posting a simple yet powerful tweet: “Brava!!!:)”

Now, with the coaching shake-up behind her and Wimbledon heartbreak still raw, Paolini sets her sights on redemption. The North American hard-court swing looms, and the US Open waits. Can she rise again? The next chapter starts now.