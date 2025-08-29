EXCLUSIVE: Mirra Andreeva: Federer, Centre Court, and an 18-Year-Old’s Dream Fulfilled

New York is electric, and yet at 18 Mirra Andreeva’s day-to-day feels almost ordinary: practice, treatment, and takeout in a quiet hotel room; a clinical cadence bookended by small comforts. Still, that routine sits alongside the memory of her last month’s Centre Court debut, the roar, and the surreal encounter with her idol that still feels unreal.

In an exclusive interview with EssentiallySports, Andreeva – already among the world’s top five and arriving at her third US Open — mapped out the practical ledger behind the headlines: a life sped-up where milestones meant for college years are replaced by travel schedules, press obligations and a calendar built around tournaments. The rapid climb has closed off some ordinary rites of passage, she said, but it has also clarified priorities: recovery protocols, sharp practice windows and the brief, recharging human moments that make the grind sustainable.

For Andreeva, life on the road is a study in contrast. She admits her days in New York are typically spent in a cycle of focused repetition: practice, recovery, and retreat. In the exclusive conversation with EssentiallySports’ host Nathan Walroth, Andreeva said, “We just practice. We come back. I do treatment. I order Uber Eats. And I stay in the room.”

But this isolation makes the rare breaks for media events and promotional activities all the more precious. “I love these days,” she confessed, savoring the momentary escape from the grueling routine.

The Russian phenom had always hoped to reach the sport’s summit, but not this soon. “I thought that maybe when I would be like 20, 21,” she mused, recognizing that her rapid ascent has placed her on a path vastly different from her peers back home who are now embarking on their first year of university.

When asked if she might ever consider joining them on an American campus to play college tennis, her response was immediate and amused: “No. I’m good. Thank you.” Andreeva shared that one of the most unexpected aspects of life on the professional tour has been the pervasive sense of camaraderie. “I just feel like everyone is super friendly with everyone,” she observed. This accessibility and warmth are qualities she herself embodies and has strategically leveraged to connect with fans on a deeper level.

Yet, of all the surreal moments and milestones that have defined her accelerated career, one memory instantly surfaced as the greatest: her encounter with Roger Federer at Wimbledon. When asked to name her favorite moment as a tour pro, she didn’t hesitate. “Okay, for now, the best memory that just came to my mind… probably playing on Centre Court in London in front of Roger and a lot of super famous people.” The setting alone—the hallowed Centre Court of the All England Club—is a dream come true for any tennis player. But to have her idol, watching from the stands was an almost incomprehensible honor.

With a smile that was touching her eyes, she stated, “I had a chance to shake Roger’s hand and just to touch him, which was one of my dreams, like, to basically just see him live and touch him.” In fact, when the EssentiallySports host Nathan Walroth noted, “There’s something different about Roger,” Andreeva nodded in agreement, saying: “Exactly, something different about Roger.”

For Andreeva, this was more than a meet-and-greet; it was a fulfillment of a childhood aspiration. She stated with quiet awe, “one of my dreams came true in London.”

Interestingly, after defeating Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-3 in R16, she also reached the Wimbledon Quarterfinals for the first time. Now, the 18-year-old Russian star looks forward to have a successful run in Flushing Meadows. She has already cruised through a second round victory against Anastasia Potapova. And now, Andreeva is all set to face Taylor Townsend in Round 3 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Moreover, Andreeva has also been building a wider public profile through friendly media appearances.

Mirra Andreeva recalls her first appearance on a fellow tennis star’s YouTube channel

During the same EssentiallySports exclusive interview with Nathan Walroth, Mirra Andreeva openly discussed her appearances on Daria Kasatkina’s popular YouTube channel. Initially she joked that her goal was to “get more followers” before earnestly explaining the true value.

Her first appearance, during her debut at Roland Garros in 2023, was itself a full-circle moment of fandom. “I was like, oh my god, that was Dasha Kasatkina that came to me and asked me questions, like, what world am I living in?”

Now, she tries to be in “every video,” understanding that these glimpses behind the curtain allow the world to see her personality, transforming her from just a tennis player into a relatable person with whom fans can genuinely connect with and cheer for.

As the 2025 US Open gets underway, the anticipation builds around the performance of the Russian tennis star against her competitors. Could this mark a significant turning point in her professional journey?