F1 Star Chloe Chong Brings Out Emma Raducanu’s Truth on Racing Dreams After French Open Heartbreak

Emma Raducanu isn’t just about forehands and backhands, she’s got a thing for fast cars, too. The British tennis star is a massive motor racing fan and never misses a Grand Prix, even if it means tuning in from her hotel room mid-tournament. Back in 2021, during the British Grand Prix, she even got the adrenaline rush of sitting in the passenger seat for a Pirelli Hot Lap. But there’s more to her love for motorsport than just being a spectator. As it turns out, Raducanu nearly chose racing over tennis.

It’s been four years since Raducanu lit up New York with her historic US Open win as a qualifier. Since then, she’s faced multiple injury setbacks, including wrist and ankle surgeries, and switched coaches more than a few times. Though she was ousted early in the second round at the French Open by 4-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek, she has been slowly moving up the ladder. Now, she’s kicking off the grass season with an appearance at the Queen’s Club Championship, which is coming back on the WTA tour after more than half a century.

And at the tournament, guess who she met? F1 Academy Racer Chloe Chong! The 18-year-old driver was seen picking up a racket and playing a few shots when she met Raducanu. That’s when the British No.2 revealed that she had too dabbled in Chong’s sport. “When I was young, when I was six to eight I was doing karting and I did two races and I actually did pretty well in them,” she said. The karting action took place at Buckmore Park, a cool coincidence since that’s the same track where Chloe Chong began her racing journey. Transitioning from karts to motocross, Raducanu didn’t slow down. She said, “When I was nine till eleven I was doing motocross and then I had to stop because of time. I could only do one hobby and it was tennis.” A tough choice, but clearly one that paid off.

Even though her motorsport days are behind her, the 2021 US Open champion is still glued to the F1 world. She recently gave her two cents on the 2025 season in a chat with Sky Sports. Her picks? Max Verstappen to bag a fifth straight Drivers’ Championship, and McLaren to take the Constructors’ crown.

While she keeps an eye on the track, Raducanu is also gearing up for her own high-stakes season. Currently ranked 37 in the world, she’s finding her rhythm after a rollercoaster few years. But she’s not too stressed about Wimbledon.

Emma Raducanu reveals feeling “chilled out” about the grass season

This season, Emma Raducanu‘s got some familiar faces in her corner. Mark Petchey, who briefly coached Andy Murray, joined Raducanu’s camp on a casual basis in March. Since then, she reached the quarter-finals in Miami and made it to the fourth round in Rome. Though her French Open campaign ended in the second round with a loss to Iga Swiatek, the signs of progress are there.

Also back on the team is Nick Cavaday, her childhood coach, who helped her climb back into the top 60 before stepping away earlier this year due to health issues. His return signals some much-needed stability, especially after a brief stint with Vladimir Platenik that lasted just two weeks.

Raducanu has stated that she is “chilled out” about the grass season. “I don’t necessarily want to be too amped up, too overhyped, but I’m just taking it as it comes really first,” she said. The 22-year-old is keeping it cool and steady as Wimbledon approaches, a tournament where she first caught the world’s attention by reaching the last 16 in 2021. She repeated that feat in 2024, even amid a stretch of inconsistent form.

She’s already off the mark on grass this season. Teaming up with fellow Brit Katie Boulter, the duo kicked off their doubles campaign at Queen’s Club with a win in the first round. As for singles, Raducanu is set to begin her run against Spain’s Cristina Bucșa tomorrow.

Emma Raducanu may have traded in racing suits for tennis whites, but her love for speed lives on. Could this grass season be the one where she finds top gear again? What do you think?