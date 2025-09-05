“Felt Threatened”- Chris Evert Makes Bold Martina Navratilova Confession Amid US Open

One of the rivalries in tennis that we can never forget is the one that Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova. We don’t just remember it for the intensity that the animosity carried, but also for the longevity and its impact on the sport. The duo clashed for around 80 matches between 1973 and 1988, and Navratilova led by 43-37. This rivalry even got to the pages of the Guinness Book of World Records for the most tennis Grand Slam singles meetings (female), with the numbers amounting to 22 matches. Again, Navratilova led by 14-8. Now, as the stars have retired, their 15-year-old rivalry has also come to an end. And all that remains now is a reminiscence of the former fury that raged in them. Well, that’s what they claimed during their recent meeting.

With the help of Polo Ralph Lauren, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova got the chance to reconnect. Not as rivals on the court, but as two former champions, reflecting back on the golden days. That’s when the Czech-American star pointed out that she laid her eyes on Evert on a USLTA tour for the first time. While Evert won the first tournament, Navratilova still impressed her. The ESPN commentator remarked, “That’s when you left a big impression. I was like, ‘Whoa! This girl is really good!'” But all Navratilova wanted to do was make her opponent remember her name.

Reacting to that, Chris Evert claimed, “You really came on the radar, I think, with everybody. And I felt very threatened. Especially on a fast court, you had all the weapons. And I hadn’t seen a player like you, ever.” She continued to reflect on their early rivalry. It was a time when Evert dominated the court as the world number one. “I think I won the first five or six, and then ended up winning 15 out of 16,” she commented.

And that was when Navratilova brought Rennae Stubbs into the picture. She began to learn the tactics and techniques of the sport. And before the fans knew it, she began beating Evert. Navratilova recalled, “I had a plan and I had the game for it. Those were some sweet years there that I’ve almost felt like I couldn’t lose.”

Well, it was as if something had snapped in the Czech player. She lost one match in a year, and then for two consecutive years, she kept beating Chris Evert. The numbers even tallied to 13 wins over Evert in a row. And the ESPN commentator admitted that she lost the games as she stepped onto the court. Why? She blamed Navratilova’s aura, confidence, and game. According to Evert, her opponent’s athleticism was unmatched. But the real reason for the Czech star’s rise was always Evert. Navratilova confessed, “You were the motivation for me to get better.”

But this often makes people wonder – How come two of the fiercest rivals become such close friends?

Well, Madison Keys decided to weigh in on that, and according to her, it was all because of the magic of sports. Let’s hear it out from her.

Madison Keys highlights the relationship between Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova

Chris Evert has seldom wasted a moment praising Martina Navratilova for the support she provided her with. The Czech lady even came over to Evert’s house to cook her soup, pasta, and make sure she was okay, while she was really sick. With that in mind, Evert once claimed, “If I’m going to go through the trenches, there’s nobody I’d pick more than Martina.”

But it was Madison Keys who found the reality of the friendship. It wasn’t just a random friendship that grew stronger with age. It was a story that began with rivalry, and showed each other’s true strengths and weaknesses. Keys, during an on-court interview at the 2025 Australian Open, said, “I think it’s because we’ve been competing our entire friendship. It’s very natural that we both know that the other one wants to win that day. And it’s nothing against our friendship or the other person; it’s just sports.”

Isn’t it just adorable to watch such friendships bloom from extreme rivalries? It’s the rarity and purity of the faith that Navratilova and Evert have for each other that pushes their relationship even further. So, what are your thoughts on it?

And while you ponder your friendships, do visit the EssentiallySports Live Blog!