Fiery Chest Symbol Draws Eyes as Coco Gauff’s Father Reveals Hidden Meaning at French Open Final

Coco Gauff’s journey to greatness began long before the roars of Roland Garros. It started at age 5, eyes wide as she watched Serena Williams etch her name into history at the Australian Open. Her father, Corey Gauff, the guiding flame behind the fire, was there, explaining what the “GOAT” truly meant then: “Greatest Of All Time.” Years later, that little girl stood tall on Court Philippe-Chatrier, carving her legacy into the red clay. Corey, ever the proud father, was also there, watching from the stands, sometimes with a GoPro, always with pride. But this time, he wore more than emotion. On his chest: a lion, bold and simple, a symbol of Coco’s heart, courage, and destiny fulfilled! But how’s that linked with Coco’s win, though?

Last night in Paris, Coco Gauff roared back from a set down to conquer the 3-time slam winner Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 and capture her 2nd Grand Slam singles title. At just 21, Gauff became the 1st American to lift the ‘Suzanne-Lenglen Cup’ since Serena Williams in 2015, and the youngest to do so since Serena in 2002. A torch passed, a legacy renewed!

But what truly struck hearts came moments after match point. Gauff sank to the clay, overcome with emotion, then flashed a heart to her mother before racing into the stands of the arena. Her parents, Corey and Candi, leapt with pride. And as cameras caught Corey’s lion-faced T-shirt, it felt symbolic. But is there any deeper nod behind it?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coco Gauff’s Roland-Garros victory, under the bright Parisian sky, was a moment not only for the champion but also for those who supported her journey. In an emotional post-match interview with TNT, her father, Corey Gauff, shared what lay behind the bold lion emblazoned across Corey’s chest. “When she won the US Open, I bought a shirt early on that said Imagine, and I picked it before the tournament to wear it,” Corey recalled. “This time, I bought the lion shirt initially because I’m a Leo. And then I told Candi before the show, I said, ‘Look, they bringing a tiger, so we going to have to bring a lion.’”

via Imago Coco Gauff of USA celebrates with her parents French Open Tennis, Day Fourteen, Tennis, Roland Garros, Paris, France – 07 Jun 2025 EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxCHNxDENxINDxITAxPORxESPxSWExTURxMEXxCOLxVENxPERxECUxBRAxARGxCHIxURUxPARxPANxONLY Copyright: xEllaxLing/Shutterstockx 15346222ap

After falling short in her 1st Slam final against Iga Swiatek in 2022, Coco Gauff returned to the biggest stage, not just older, but wiser, stronger in her game, sharper in her mind, and calmer in the storm. Unbothered by the swirling Parisian wind, the weight of the moment, or the fierce challenge Aryna Sabalenka, nicknamed the “Tigress” for her power and presence, even bearing a tiger tattoo, Gauff met the fight with something stronger: a lion’s heart. And this time, the lion roared louder at Clay.

That symbolic spirit wasn’t just stitched into fabric, it’s what fueled Gauff’s fearless journey, from a young girl watching Serena and Venus wide eyed to standing as a two-time GS champion. The family bond has always been Coco’s foundation. Even after her 2023 US Open win, she made it clear: “Thank you to my parents. Today was the first time I’ve ever seen my dad cry. He doesn’t want me to tell y’all that, but he got caught in 4K. He thinks he’s so hard, but he’s not.”

Gauff’s climb has drawn admiration from far and wide, including former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, who both congratulated her following her Roland-Garros glory. But what truly sets this triumph apart is how it stands as redemption and evolution.

And what’s her reaction to finally conquering clay? Poise, pride, and a quiet fire. Coco Gauff didn’t just win: she arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coco Gauff expresses heartfelt gratitude to her parents after French Open win

Coco Gauff leaves Roland Garros this year not just with a GS trophy in her grip, but as the undisputed queen of clay this season, leading the WTA tour with 18 main-draw wins on this surface, just edging out Aryna Sabalenka’s 17. Though her road through Madrid and Rome ended in heartbreak with runner-up finishes to Sabalenka and Italian ace Paolini, Paris belonged to Coco. It’s her 1st title of the year, and what a time to peak.

Sabalenka, on the cusp of becoming the only active woman with Slam wins on 3 different surfaces, was outmaneuvered in a mental chess match. Gauff didn’t win with sheer firepower; she tallied 7 fewer winners, but showed unmatched discipline, committing 40 fewer unforced errors than the Belarusian. Precision, composure, and grit sealed it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And of course, after her victory, Gauff’s heart poured out in gratitude. “I’d like to thank my parents. You guys have done a lot for me, from washing my clothes to keeping me grounded and giving me the belief that I can do it. You guys probably believe in me more than I do myself. I really appreciate and love you guys. To my brothers at home, you’re the reason I do this. You inspire me more than you know. To all my family at home, thank you.” She gave heartfelt nods to her brothers, her team, and the quiet force behind the scenes that never stopped believing.

Now leading the H2H against Sabalenka 6–5, Gauff’s momentum is unstoppable. But as the tennis caravan heads to grass now, can the Tigress roar back at Wimbledon? Or will the lion-hearted Coco conquer yet another court with the same fearless drive?