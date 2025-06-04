Forgotten Favorite’s Rise Falters Coco Gauff-Aryna Sabalenka Narrative at French Open

“I wanted to be proactive and really lead in the game, so I’m happy I did that.” A confident and jubilant Iga Swiatek said after earning her fourth straight semifinal ticket at the French Open. In a one-sided quarterfinal against Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, the Pole won convincingly (6-1, 7-5). Yet again, she proved why she’s the one to beat on the Parisian clay. Having won the Suzanne Lenglen trophy four times already, the three-time defending champion is looking solid this time, too. So much so that a former ATP pro has changed his mind and predictions. He’s made a big shift in favor of Swiatek over the likes of World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and American sensation, the in-form Coco Gauff.

With her victory over Svitolina, Swiatek earned several rare milestones, too. After tennis GOAT Rafael Nadal, she’s become the fastest player (among men and women) to reach 40 main draw wins at the French Open. While Nadal did it in 41 encounters, the Pole made it happen in her 42nd match at the Roland Garros. Not just that, Swiatek has now become the player with the highest win percentage (95.2) at the clay slam in women’s singles in the Open Era. Out of 42 encounters, she’s lost just two, thus equaling former legend Margaret Court’s win percentage (95.2) in Paris.

While Swiatek may have struggled with her consistency in events prior to the French Open, it seems she’s back home now. And tennis experts are taking note. Take for example, ex-American pro Paul Annacone. Ahead of this season’s edition, he didn’t pick Swiatek to come out stronger, especially in comparison to the likes of Sabalenka and Gauff. But now he’s got a change of heart. Expressing his honest thoughts on the five-time major champion, he said, “Look, before the tournament I thought this was going to be a Coco Gauff and Sabalenka story. And now after watching Sabalenka to get through the drill as she has, and have also watched Iga (Swiatek) trying to deal with some of the adversity and Iga has won me over.“

via Imago Image courtesy – Imago

Giving the reason for siding with Swiatek, he explained, “she’s so comfortable here (on clay), she’s won so much. I just think it’s crunch time.” And now, ahead of the anticipated semifinal clash, “I trust her a little bit more than Sabalenka on clay. So if Sabalenka can somehow win comprehensively that’s great. But if it’s close, I’m going (with) Iga Swiatek.”

After the 2022 US Open, it will be the first time that Sabalenka and Swiatek will meet in a Grand Slam semifinal. Back then, the Pole emerged victorious over the Belarusian with a score line of 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Not to mention she went on to lift the trophy, too, in the final against Ons Jabeur. But what about the upcoming rematch? Is Swiatek excited about facing her arch rival?

Iga Swiatek reacts to facing Aryna Sabalenka, once again

For the uninitiated, Iga Swiatek has dominated the H2H battles against Aryna Sabalenka so far. Out of their 12 encounters, the Pole has won 8. Speaking of just last one year, she’s got the edge over the three-time slam queen. Between 2024 and 2025, they have met thrice.

Last season, during the Madrid Open final, Swiatek beat Sabalenka. With that, she took her revenge for the final loss against her in the same event a year ago (2023). Then at the Italian Open, too, the five-time slam champion reigned supreme in the summit clash. But Sabalenka was able to win their last encounter which was in Cincinnati, where the Belarusian ousted Swiatek in the semis.

Just before their rematch of the 2022 US Open semifinal, Swiatek has just made her thoughts clear. Recalling past battles against the current World No.1, she said, “The Madrid final against her is one of the best and most exciting finals that I have played,” as reported Roland Garros’ website on June 3. “It is always a challenge against Aryna. She really has a game for every surface, so I just need to focus on myself, do the work, be brave in my shots and just go for it.”

Their French Open semifinal clash will take place on Thursday at Court Philippe-Chatrier. So what’s Swiatek planning to come out stronger against Aryna Sabalenka? “I’m going to prepare tactically tomorrow for sure. She has been having a great season so I’m not going to lie, it is going to be a tough match. But I’m happy for the challenge.”

“Our rivalry is pushing both of us. It’s not only about the level of tennis, it’s everything. How we work and how professional we are.” What are your thoughts on this upcoming blockbuster? Will the Pole continue dominating the Parisian clay and enter her fourth straight final at the French Open? Let us know of your predictions in the comments below.