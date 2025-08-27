Former Grand Slam Finalist Makes Shocking US Open Exit

It has been a tournament of upsets so far at the US Open. At a time when it looked as if the hard courts would bring the best out of seeded players, there have been numerous upsets at the tournament. Additionally, renowned players who have achieved success in the past have also struggled in the ongoing tournament. One among them is the 34-year-old Russian star, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Earlier today, Pavlyuchenkova was up against Victoria Azarenka in the second round of the US Open. However, she suffered a straight-set loss, 6-3, 6-3, at the hands of Azarenka. Earlier, Pavlyuchenkova had defeated the 30th seed, Dayana Yastremska, in the first round. She couldn’t keep the momentum going as she suffered a tame loss against the former World Number 1.

Interestingly, Pavlyuchenkova had reached the final of the French Open back in 2021 but lost out to Barbora Krejcikova for the title. While it remains her biggest achievement at Grand Slams, Pavlyuchenkova has also gone on to win a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in mixed doubles. Thus, the Russian star losing in such fashion today was quite shocking to watch for the fans.

Before the match, Pavlyuchenkova had maintained that she was ready to take on Azarenka, who is a Grand Slam champion. “I mean, she’s a Grand Slam champion and such an experienced player. So, I don’t know what to expect, but I know she’s a tough cookie, and so am I,” she said, before facing off against Azarenka.

Meanwhile, several famous stars have lost early at the US Open. In what has been an enthralling few days at Flushing Meadows, some of the top-seeded players have bowed out of the tournament.

The first round turned out to be a tricky affair for some big names, who had to bite the dust while their opponents enjoyed one of their biggest victories here. The first name that comes to mind in this regard is Madison Keys, who won the Australian Open earlier this year. Seeded sixth at the US Open, Keys lost to Mexico’s Renata Zarazua in a thrilling three-set match. In the same draw, Elina Svitolina’s campaign also ended early as she lost against Anna Bondar.

Further, on the men’s side, Daniil Medvedev, seeded 13th, lost in the first round against Benjamin Bonzi in five sets. The 2021 champion had an emotional rollercoaster outing and couldn’t withstand the grit and determination of his opponent. Apart from Medvedev, the likes of Ugo Humbert and Alex Michelsen also bit the dust.

On the other hand, the tournament’s favorite, Coco Gauff, was close to bowing out before completing a 3-set win over Ajla Tomljanovic. With the action getting more intense at the tournament, only time will tell if the seeded players are able to resist the storm of some upcoming stars.