Former US Open Winner Announces Comeback After Six-Month Injury Break

After winning the US Open title in 2017, American star Sloane Stephens looked like the next big thing in American tennis after Serena Williams. The latter was nearing the end of her career, and the stage was set for a star like Stephens to take over. However, things didn’t go according to her plans as Stephens lost her touch. Barring the runners-up finish at the 2018 French Open and a few quarterfinal appearances, Stephens bowed out early at Grand Slams. Recently, she announced an exciting update after missing the US Open.

Back in February, Stephens suffered a foot injury due to which she had to miss out on almost six months of action. She was last seen in action at the Merida Open in February but withdrew from the Indian Wells Masters due to the injury. Although it didn’t look serious initially, the injury was akin to that which she suffered before her US Open win. Nonetheless, Stephens is fit and ready to go in the upcoming tournaments.

Earlier today, it was reported that Stephens will make a comeback at Guadalajara, a tournament where she has won before. Back in 2022, she defeated Marie Bouzkova in a three-set thriller to win the title. It is a memorable venue for Stephens, and she would hope to find her footing right from the word go in Guadalajara.

Earlier, in a cryptic post, Stephens had planned to make a comeback at the Cincinnati Masters before the US Open. “Not even playing the tournament this year, but still manages to be here very early… @cincytennis,” she posted on social media, indirectly revealing her US Open plans. However, her rehabilitation took more time than expected, and Stephens had to miss the US Open.

Meanwhile, even before injury struggles cropped up, Sloane Stephens had retirement thoughts. She once contemplated retirement just after winning the US Open title.

Sloane Stephens’ strange admission after becoming a Grand Slam champion

Before winning the US Open title, Stephens didn’t have any notable results. The victory wasn’t expected by many fans, and she became a household name after clinching the US Open title 8 years back. However, Stephens had strange thoughts after winning her maiden Grand Slam title.

She said, “Winning the Slam was incredible but my goal was to win a Slam and I was like, if I do this, I’m good. And when it happened I was like, ‘what happens after this?’ And I had a complete identity crisis. I was like, ‘do I retire, do I keep playing?’, that’s where a lot of my foundation work came in because I knew that that is what I wanted to do. And I knew in my tennis world and my tennis life, I can still hit the ball. But I was just kind of wondering what happens next, right?”

However, she continued playing and still remains a force to be reckoned with on the tennis circuit. Can Sloane Stephens come back strong in Guadalajara? Let us know your views in the comments below.