$4000 Coco Gauff-Naomi Osaka Tickets Spark Outrage at US Open: “Absolute Insanity”

The tennis community’s entropy is rising high with the anticipation of the battle between Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka in the round of 16 of the 2025 US Open. This anticipation probably dates back to their history. Their rivalry began at the 2019 US Open when Osaka defeated Gauff and even made her cry. They have already battled five times in the past, with Gauff winning three of the matches and Osaka securing the other two. But ever since 2019, fans have kept Gauff vs. Osaka on their bucket lists. However, that might change pretty soon.

The entire world wishes to sit in the front rows at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch Gauff and Osaka compete for the sixth time to advance to the next round. But these dreams were cut short for many. And the reason pointed to the rising ticket price.

A tennis journalist with the X account, @christianscourt, shared the verified resale ticket price for the match between Gauff and Osaka. $4,194.00 for a single ticket. It was for the seats in section 55 and row AA. This was something that fans didn’t really appreciate. But that’s not the end of the story!

Even the seats in the back section had insanely high resale prices.

Another account shared a visual from Ticketmaster and showed that the round of 16 men’s/women’s singles had a resale value of $605.80 for a seat in section 313, and $699.00 for a seat in section 316. Of course, the prices rose with the hype around the matches. But for something that’s usually priced at $1.6K to cost above $4K wasn’t something that the community accepted well.

The reason behind the high price could be the unexpected attention that Coco Gauff attracted towards herself when she fired her coach just days before the US Open. Replacing Matt Daly, she hired the renowned biomechanics expert, Gavin MacMillan. And her aim was to fix her serve. This had already amassed quite a bit of attention towards her.

And now, soon after Christian’s Court shared the price for Gauff vs. Osaka on X, fans swooped to the comments section to reveal their thoughts.

Fans don’t like high ticket prices for Coco Gauff vs. Naomi Osaka

One of the fans revealed their rage by claiming that everyone should be able to access sporting events with ease. The comment read, “this honestly should be illegal. the ticket prices are ABSOLUTE insanity. sports are supposed to bring people together and be accessible :/.”

Another fan jokingly blamed it all on Labor Day. “Tennis is a joke. Why are tickets that expensive? Don’t tell me it’s labor day weekend…and? It’s NEVER that expensive for RG/Wimby.”

One more fan claimed, “this match being more relevant than men’s finals😭😭.” Given the history between Gauff and Osaka, the prices are quite a disappointment. Do you remember what Aryna Sabalenka had to compete in an almost empty stadium at the US Open? With the ticket prices skyrocketing, no one seemed to wish to attend the matches. The highest price of tickets for men’s singles finals this year is $45,561, and the average is $4,058. Totally unaffordable for the majority of the population, right?

Then, another highlighted that the same tickets will be sold for way less than the listed price right before the match. “Yeah when no one buys it, just an hour before the morning session, these resale scavengers will sale it for a loss. Happens everyday. Don’t get scammed by these prices.” But does that mean we will get to experience a jam-packed stadium there?

Fans’ uneasiness also lies with the abundance of errors that Gauff makes in her matches. Despite hiring Gavin MacMillan to cure her broken serve, she wasn’t free from those. One fan criticized the pricing and quoted, “4K for a ton of unforced errors and lots of tears from two TikTok influencers who appear to play good tennis every now and then. Amazing.”

Some even highlighted that Gauff or Osaka doesn’t come near the firepower of Serena Williams. “Insane they are not Serena lol.” 23 grand slams, the most in the Open Era and the second-most, till date, of all time, plus the only one to achieve a career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles – of course, such a ticket price for another Serena Williams would have been worth it! But that’s a discussion for another day.

For now, what are your thoughts on these high ticket prices, though?

For now, what are your thoughts on these high ticket prices, though?