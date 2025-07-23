4-Year-Old Son Helps American Grand Slam Champ Outplay Rival at US Open Warm-Up

Just days ago, tennis mom and 2x Grand Slam doubles champion Taylor Townsend revealed how her 4-year-old son Adyn took “over admin at @mubadalacitidcopen 🤣.” Little did she know that he would eventually guide her to a stellar victory in Washington D.C. On Tuesday, the 2025 Australian Open doubles champion bested fellow mom and World No.37 Tatjana Maria in the first round of the Mubadala Citi Open. What made Townsend’s win special, though, was her hard-fought comeback against the German. And the biggest reason behind it was Adyn. But how? The 29-year-old just spilled the beans.

Townsend is making her fifth Citi Open appearance this week. Her best run includes reaching the R16 back in 2013 and then last season. Now she’s mirrored that performance with a win over Maria on Tuesday. However, it wasn’t easy by any means. After clinching the first set, Townsend struggled in the second. So much so, that she was on the brink of facing a decider as Maria took a 4-0 lead. But then, the American showed her courage and will to win before snatching the victory with a final score line of 6-4, 7-5.

However, it turns out, her 4-year-old son Adyn was a great motivator in the stands while she was struggling in the match. During the media interaction, the tennis mom revealed how Maria was trying to dominate her. “The key of her game is to frustrate opponents into making you feel like you’re playing bad.” But Adyn didn’t let her energy go down. How? “My son was in the corner & I hit a shot that I thought was so bad & he was like “wow, great shot mom…”, she added.

Speaking more about her performance in the match, Townsend mentioned, “I think I did a really great job of managing her difficult style of play,” reported Mubadala Citi Open’s website on July 22. “We don’t play a lot of players that play that way, who hit slices that consistently. It was difficult to gauge my shots and not overplay. That’s what was happening in the second set.”

Next up, Townsend will go against compatriot Sofia Kenin on Thursday. However, it will be a tricky encounter for the tennis mom. Why? In H2H tally, Kenin currently leads her 4-2. Even in their last face-off, at Wimbledon earlier this month, Kenin ousted her in the first round in straight sets. Townsend will surely have revenge on her mind this time while trying to earn her best campaign at the Citi Open by going past the R16.

Moreover, she’s also equally focused on her doubles journey this week in Washington D.C. Her next battle will be crucial to say the least, considering she and her partner will go against none other than Venus Williams.

Taylor Townsend reacts on facing Venus Williams at the Citi Open

After snatching a huge win over Maria, Taylor Townsend registered a big victory, alongside Zhang Shuai, over Cristina Bucsa and Nicole Melichar-Martinez. They entered the quarterfinal stage with a score line of 6-3, 6-1.

On Wednesday, Townsend and Shuai will meet 14-time doubles slam queen Williams and Hailey Baptiste. Williams’ confidence is sky high after making a stellar WTA comeback with a victory in her opening singles match. She bested World No.35 Peyton Stearns. Plus, the 45-year-old also registered a win in doubles alongside Baptiste against Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue.

Undoubtedly, it won’t be easy for Townsend and Shuai to overcome their next challenge. But the 29-year-old is all praises for her compatriot and tennis veteran. Admiring Williams’ return on the court she said, “I honestly commend (Williams) so much for being out here. It was 92 degrees and she was doing (practice) 2-on-1s with some young guys. That’s why she’s a champion.” reported Mubadala Citi Open’s website on July 22.

She knows the contest will be extremely tough against a legend like Williams. But Townsend is just going to put her best out there without even thinking about the result. “I don’t have any expectations, I’m just going to go and play tennis. I’m going to enjoy it – I think it’s going to be fun. But I’ve still got a job to do.”

