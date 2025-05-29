French Open: Coco Gauff Cracks Up With Hilarious Take on Her Brothers vs. Dogs

Growing up with siblings is similar to having a best friend who is also your enemy. Born on March 13, 2004, Coco Gauff is the eldest of the siblings in her family, followed by Codey and Cameron, respectively. Given that both their parents have athletic backgrounds, they also had a passion for sports right from a very young age. When Coco is doing wonders on the tennis courts. Codey is busy winning medals in baseball, and Cameron has also been trying his hand at multiple sports. Their relationship is more filled with playfulness and supportive dynamics altogether. Being the eldest sibling, Gauff has shouldered the responsibility of being a role model and mentor to her brothers. Speaking on this she once said, “I’m the oldest of three siblings. Maybe that has something to play with it. I don’t know. I feel like I have learned a lot quickly.” Recently, the tennis star was spotted drawing a hilarious comparison of what exactly it feels like to have Codey and Cameron as her partner in crime.

Although she has time and again admitted that nowadays, “It’s tough keeping in touch, especially with my brothers in general,” still, whenever she gets the chance, she never forgets to recall her siblings. Coco Gauff is often seen cracking jokes and having fun with her two brothers. For instance, in December 2024, she shared a hilarious video clip in which she was spotted cracking a joke at Codey. She was spotted sitting on a kid’s ride-along with her brothers, and Gauff captioned that video clip saying, “When you’re the middle child and the other siblings force you to participate.“

Talking about cracking jokes on each other, recently, the official X page of Roland Garros shared a video featuring Coco Gauff with the caption, “Get ready for today’s cutest content, Coco and dogs 😊.” In that video clip, the tennis star was spotted playing and feeding a few pet dogs. Seeing this adorable moment, Gauff was asked if she grew up with dogs. In reply to that Gauff jokingly said, “No, I wish. But it was too many. I have two brothers (laughs).” Later on, she even expressed her wish to adopt one, but she has a special preference! What’s it? “If I could have a dog, I would get a dog. I prefer bigger dogs, and I think that’s just going to be too hard to do (due to her constant travels). But one day…,” said Gauff.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, if we come back to her incredible bonding with her brothers, previously, we’ve seen her thank both Codey and Cameron for their support after her 2023 US Open triumph. Then, just a few weeks ago, she once again credited her siblings for helping her cope with all the pressures, with their valuable presence through thick and thin. “My brothers Codey and Cameron are definitely my biggest support, and they always root for me. And humble me. When I do well, they’re still going to make fun of me. And when I do bad, they’re still going to make fun of me. Sometimes, when you’re competing, you feel like you’re putting your whole life into whatever match you’re playing and that the odds are life or death, that’s what’s on the line. But obviously, it’s not. Having people like them around makes you feel that pressure less.“

Talking about pressure, well, there is a lot on the shoulders of this 21-year-old at the 2025 French Open. She has already got off to a winning start in Paris, can she keep things rolling and bring more smiles to the faces of her siblings?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Roger Federer’s ex-coach makes a bold claim about Coco Gauff’s chances at the French Open

Although the highest-ranked American in both men’s and women’s, Coco Gauff (currently ranked 2 in the world), got off to a winning start on Parisian soil, there was a bit of a nervous moment just ahead of this match. She took just 71 minutes to outclass Australia’s Olivia Gadecki by 6-2,6-2, but before this match, she discovered that she had forgotten to bring her rackets along with her. Recalling that hilarious moment, she later said, “The most important thing is to play with a racquet. So [after finding them] I was getting through the first step. After that, it probably relaxed me going into the match, because it was just such a funny thing. I’m just happy to get through today and I will remember my racquets for next time.”

However, with this win in the first round, she will now take on Tereza Valentova in the next round. Does she consider herself a favorite in this tournament, though? Well, before the start of this tournament, Coco Gauff said “anyone” can win the title in Paris this year. But having said that, she also mentioned, “Obviously, I hope I’m up there, but there’s Jasmine [Paolini], Aryna [Sabalenka], Iga [Swiatek], Qinwen [Zheng], Mirra [Andreeva].” What do experts think about her chances, though?

According to Paul Annacone, “She went out and started off extremely well. Coco [Gauff] has built up so much confidence during the clay court season already, feeling really good. I would argue that she is the favorite in this tournament.” Before this tournament, she had reached the finals in Madrid and Rome, but she failed to win the title on both occasions. Can she turn her fortunes in Paris?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The former world number one, Jim Courier, feels, “She is going to have to lift her level. She has played well in the clay court season, but she hasn’t played well in the finals.” How far do you think Coco Gauff can go at the 2025 French Open? Can she bring smiles to the faces of her brothers with her second major title?