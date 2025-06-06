French Open: Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka; Preview, Head-To-Head, and Prediction

The big moment has finally arrived! After nearly two weeks of grinding action on red dirt, two of the top players in women’s tennis currently, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, will battle it out for glory at the 2025 French Open.

Interestingly, neither of the two players has ever lifted the trophy at Roland Garros, meaning history will beckon for the duo. Moreover, Sabalenka and Gauff have had contrasting paths to the final, and it promises to be an enthralling final battle on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Match Details

Date: June 7, 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Philippe Chatrier, Roland Garros, Paris, France.

Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)

Where to watch: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada – TSN

Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff: Preview

Arguably the best players in women’s tennis at the moment, both Gauff and Sabalenka have something in common going into the final. The duo has been in supreme form lately, reaching the business ends of the tournaments and even winning trophies. Although Gauff is yet to win a title this year, she has been in good form in the clay-court season. Gauff began her 2025 season with a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open.

Soon after, things began to go downhill for her as she had back-to-back round-of-32 exits in Doha and Dubai. Showing signs of recovery, she entered the pre-quarterfinals in the Sunshine Double. Further, Gauff regained her lost form in the clay-court season and finished runner-up in Madrid and Rome. At the French Open, Gauff has lost just a solitary set en route to the final. In one of the matches of the tournament, she had a come-from-behind victory over Madison Keys, winning the match in three sets 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1. Subsequently, she ended the local hopes after defeating Lois Boisson in the semifinal.

Coco Gauff isn’t challenged by the significance of the final. Carrying confidence after the Boisson win, Gauff said, “At first I thought it would be the end of the world if I lost, and the sun still rose the next day. So knowing, regardless of the result, the sun will still rise. Especially being in a city like Paris, I was walking around the next day, and no one knew that I lost [in 2022], and no one cared. Some people know who I am, but not a lot and not everyone. Just realising that however big the moment seems in our lives, [it] is not as big in the grand scheme of things.

On the other hand, Sabalenka has been in the form of her life this year. After Australian Open heartbreak, where she lost against Madison Keys in the final, she won the Miami Open title after finishing runner-up in Indian Wells. The World Number 1 found further joy in Madrid when she defeated Gauff in the summit clash to win the title.

Sabalenka has put on flawless performances at the French Open. Like Gauff, she has lost just one set till now, which came against Swiatek in the semifinal. Moreover, she has defeated some renowned names like Amanda Anisimova and Qinwen Zheng, apart from Swiatek earlier in the tournament. With a shot at glory in Paris, Sabalenka would look to replicate that performance when she takes on Gauff tomorrow. Speaking about the chance at winning the trophy, Sabalenka said, “It’s going to mean everything to me and my team. Because I have to say that almost like the whole life I’ve been told where [clay] is not my thing and then I didn’t have any confidence. And in the past I don’t know how many years, we’ve been able to develop my game so much, so I feel really comfortable on this surface and actually enjoy playing on clay. If I’ll be able to get this trophy, it’s just going to mean the world for us.”

Let’s see how the two stack up against each other!

Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff: head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have met 10 times, with the head-to-head tied 5-5.

2020 The Top Seed Open 2nd Rd (hard): Gauff won, 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4

2020 J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2nd Rd (hard): Sabalenka won, 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(2)

2021 Italian Open 3rd Round (clay): Gauff won, 7-5, 6-3

2022 Canadian Open 3rd Round (hard): Gauff won, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(4)

2023 Indian Wells Quarterfinal (hard): Sabalenka won, 6-4, 6-0

2023 US Open Final (hard): Gauff won, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

2024 Australian Open Semifinal (hard): Sabalenka won, 7-6(2), 6-4

2024 Wuhan Open Semifinal (hard): Sabalenka won, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4

2024 WTA Finals Semifinal (hard): Gauff won, 7-6(4), 6-3

2025 Madrid Open Final (clay): Sabalenka won, 6-3, 7-6 (3)

Prediction: Gauff set for another heartbreak

Although the American sensation has managed some consistent performances of late, she has struggled big time during crucial moments, especially in the finals. That was quite evident during her summit clash losses in Madrid and Rome. On the other hand, Sabalenka has managed to close out the tournaments with strong performances when it mattered the most. Thus, it would prove to be the deciding factor when the two go up against each other.

Another concerning factor for Gauff has been her first serve percentage and double faults. For example, during the match against Keys, Gauff committed as many as 10 double faults, with her first serve percentage dropping to just 58%. Sabalenka would look to make the most out of Gauff’s service struggles as she eyes her maiden French Open title. The Belarusian star is predicted to win the match in straight sets and deprive Gauff of another shot at French Open glory.