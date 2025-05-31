French Open: Coco Gauff’s Ex-Coach Showers Praise on American Sensation Amid Her Blazing Clay Run

Amid the big names of American tennis like Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, there is an emerging silent star in the form of Hailey Baptiste. The 23-year-old is having a giant killing run at the ongoing French Open and has reached the fourth round. She caused a massive upset right in her first-round match here when she defeated Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. Growing in confidence, she had dominating displays against Nao Hibino and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro to advance to the fourth round. In the process, she earned massive praise from Gauff’s ex-coach, Brad Gilbert.

Over the years, Gilbert has followed emerging talent closely. The 23-year-old Baptiste is another upcoming name in the women’s circuit, and the legendary coach is following her matches closely at the ongoing French Open. Thus, after she put on an impressive display to reach the pre-quarterfinal, Gilbert took to his official Twitter handle to praise her.

He wrote, “Really good effort from Baptice making her 1st rd of 16 @rolandgarros interesting american 🇺🇸 section, plays the winner of Madison ave keys and Kenin 3rd set.”

Meanwhile, Baptiste also had an impressive build-up to the French Open. Earlier this month, she reached the third round at the Madrid Open, defeating the likes of Anna Blinkova and Liudmila Samsonova en route. However, she had a tough three-set loss against Elina Svitolina to bow out of the tournament.

Nonetheless, this set the tone for her French Open run, and she has been a treat to watch in the tournament. Further, Baptiste has set up an all-American fourth-round encounter as she will take on Madison Keys next. Although the American sensation is enjoying much success of late, it has come after years of hard work. During an interview, she recalled the dark days during tennis tournaments.

Hailey Baptiste’s struggles

Before emerging up the ranks, Baptiste faced lonely times on the tour and had no one to accompany her. As a result, she had to fight at the tournaments all by herself. Nonetheless, the American sensation didn’t lose her motivation and overcame all odds to reach where she is today.

Talking about her struggles, Baptiste said, “Before this year, for two and a half years, I was a lot of the times travelling by myself. Just kind of thugging it, battling my way through matches. Lose a match, didn’t really have anyone to talk to afterwards. Kind of my friends saying, ‘Tough luck.’ Had to do the whole debrief process by myself. You just learn things about yourself and about the game. I think it gave me confidence and a new love for the game.”

Further, Baptiste had the Tiafoe brothers, Frances and Franklin, to look forward to. Playing together in Maryland, the duo were like brothers to Baptiste and she shares a close bond with them. Moreover, they even practiced together after school hours and it really set the tone for her career.

Meanwhile, Baptiste would look to carry on her impressive run when she faces Keys next. In a battle of David and Goliath, can Baptiste shock Keys and continue her giant-killing run? Let us know your views in the comments below.