brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Tennis

French Open: Emotions Spill Over as Aryna Sabalenka Reacts to Heart-Wrenching Defeat Against Coco Gauff

ByVatsal Shah

Jun 7, 2025 | 12:52 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

While on one hand, there were tears of joy, on the other, there were tears of sorrow. Such was the emotional French Open final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka that it left a deep-rooted effect on the two players. Sabalenka, especially, since she suffered back-to-back Grand Slam final defeats. Earlier this year, she had also reached the final of the Australian Open but was defeated by another American in the form of Madison Keys. With Sabalenka facing a situation of so near, yet so far, she got emotional after the French Open final.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, Sabalenka tried to control her emotions after losing to Gauff. However, the Belarusian star failed to keep her emotions in check and broke down after a heartbreaking loss. In what could potentially be the toughest battle between Sabalenka and Gauff, the latter kept her cool to prevail in a tense situation.

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Can Sabalenka bounce back from these crushing defeats, or is her Grand Slam dream slipping away?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved