French Open: Emotions Spill Over as Aryna Sabalenka Reacts to Heart-Wrenching Defeat Against Coco Gauff

While on one hand, there were tears of joy, on the other, there were tears of sorrow. Such was the emotional French Open final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka that it left a deep-rooted effect on the two players. Sabalenka, especially, since she suffered back-to-back Grand Slam final defeats. Earlier this year, she had also reached the final of the Australian Open but was defeated by another American in the form of Madison Keys. With Sabalenka facing a situation of so near, yet so far, she got emotional after the French Open final.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, Sabalenka tried to control her emotions after losing to Gauff. However, the Belarusian star failed to keep her emotions in check and broke down after a heartbreaking loss. In what could potentially be the toughest battle between Sabalenka and Gauff, the latter kept her cool to prevail in a tense situation.

This is a developing story…