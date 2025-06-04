brand-logo
French Open: 15,000 Fans Turn Their Back on Russian Prodigy as Controversial Call Lands Lois Boisson a Historic Win

ByVatsal Shah

Jun 4, 2025 | 8:50 AM MDT

0
Debate
French tennis sensation Lois Boisson continues to impress, doesn’t she? The 22-year-old has made it to the semifinal of the tournament after defeating Mirra Andreeva in straight sets 7-6 (6), 6-3. While it was a straightforward victory for the French sensation, there was a controversial moment in the match that caught the eyes of the tennis world. A packed Court Philippe-Chatrier was quite vocal against Andreeva as they supported their local superstar.

During the second set, Andreeva hit the ball just long, and Boisson stopped the match after the initial decision wasn’t called out. Subsequently, the chair umpire intervened and got down to see the mark. “She put her finger up, she stopped the point, that’s why I went down,” the chair umpire said. However, Andreeva responded by saying, “Yeah but the ball touched the line.” The umpire disagreed and awarded the point to Boisson. Loud boos echoed in the stadium for Andreeva as the Russian teenager faced the wrath of 15,00 fans in the stadium.

This is a developing story…

"Did the umpire's call favor Boisson, or was it a fair decision against Andreeva?"

