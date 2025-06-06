French Open Final: How Much Money Will Coco Gauff or Aryna Sabalenka Bag for Winning the Prestigious Title?

After two intense weeks at Roland Garros, the women’s final is set: Coco Gauff versus Aryna Sabalenka. Both chase their first French Open title—Sabalenka in her maiden final here, Gauff in her second since 2022. Their head-to-head stands tied at 5-5, with Sabalenka holding a slight edge after beating Gauff in last month’s Madrid Open final. Both have shone on Parisian clay this year, promising a thrilling showdown. There’s a lot on the line for these stars. And the prize? It’s going to be hefty and hard-earned!

For its 129th edition, Roland Garros is turning up the heat. They’re doubling down on support for players who need it most. The qualifying events remain front and center, helping players fund their seasons and stay in the game. Plus, the total prize money gets a nice 5.1% bump. This year’s collective prize pot hits a record-breaking €56,352,000 ($61,200,000).

That’s a 5.37% increase from 2023. The champions will each pocket €2,550,000 ($2,770,000). That’s 6.25% more than what Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek took home last year. Runner-ups aren’t left hanging either. They’ll earn €1,275,000 ($1,385,000), also up 6.25% from last year.

But it’s not just the stars cashing in. First-round losers now earn €78,000 ($85,000). That’s a solid 6.85% boost from 2024. Main draw singles prize money jumps 6.37% compared to last year. The first three rounds see the biggest lifts, between 6.33% and 6.85%. Other rounds get a nice bump too, from 6% to 6.25%. The tournament clearly wants to spread the love.

Doubles prize money stays steady across men’s, women’s, and mixed events. Meanwhile, wheelchair and quad tennis gets a 3% boost, with a total budget of €890,000. Roland-Garros is making sure everyone gets their slice of the pie in 2025!

It’s down to Aryna Sabalenka and Gauff to showcase their skills on Saturday. They’ve delivered stunning matches before. Now, with stakes this high, the tension is palpable. Who will walk away the victor? The stage is set for a classic!

World No.1 and No.2 set to battle at the French Open final!

Sabalenka stunned everyone by knocking off three-time defending French Open champ Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. That win booked her spot in her very first Roland Garros final. Waiting for her is American Coco Gauff, the world No. 2, who breezed through her semifinal against Lois Boisson in straight sets. These two are as even as it gets—tied 5-5 in their 10 career meetings. Plus, this final is special: the first French Open showdown between the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked players since Serena Williams faced Maria Sharapova back in 2013!

Both players have been on fire lately. Gauff kicked off 2025 with a solid Australian Open quarterfinal but stumbled a bit with early exits in Doha and Dubai. She bounced back during the clay season, finishing runner-up in Madrid and Rome. At Roland Garros, she’s dropped just one set so far, including a thrilling comeback win over Madison Keys in three sets.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka has been in career-best form. After a tough loss to Keys in the Australian Open final, she won Miami and Madrid, beating Gauff in the Madrid final to claim the title. Not to mention, the Belarusian delivered a subtle challenge to her opponent after defeating the three-time defending champion.

In her post-match press conference she said, “It’s going to mean everything to me and my team. Because I have to say that almost like the whole life I’ve been told where [clay] is not my thing and then I didn’t have any confidence. And in the past I don’t know how many years, we’ve been able to develop my game so much, so I feel really comfortable on this surface and actually enjoy playing on clay. If I’ll be able to get this trophy, it’s just going to mean the world for us.”

Now, the big question: will Coco finally snag the French Open crown she missed out on three years ago? Or will Aryna claim her first Roland Garros trophy? The stage is set, the excitement is real.