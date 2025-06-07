brand-logo
French Open Glory Turns Emotional as Coco Gauff’s Sweet Tribute to Mom Candi Steals the Moment

BySayantan Roy

Jun 7, 2025 | 12:17 PM EDT

After reaching the final at the 2025 French Open, Coco Gauff became the fourth American player to claim multiple women’s singles finals at this tournament in the Open Era, joining the likes of iconic trio Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, and Serena Williams. The last time she reached the final here, she was defeated by Iga Swiatek (in 2022). Following that defeat, Gauff said, “It was a heartbreaking match. It felt like seeing your dreams kind of snatched away.” However, this time she not only fulfilled her dream by defeating the world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, in the final of the Roland Garros, but also became the first American woman to win the tournament since Williams in 2015.

Shortly after securing a hard-fought 6(5)-7,6-2,6-4 win against the world number one, Coco Gauff got emotional and sat down on the court. Following that, she was spotted showing her mother a heart sign, before going towards the stands to give her a hug.

 

